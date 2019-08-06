Fashionunited
 
First Look: Amazon ‘The Drop’ with Fashion Guitar
FASHION

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Amazon has unveiled that it is next influencer-designed collection will be with New York-based creator Fashion Guitar, Charlotte Groeneveld, as part of its made-on-demand ‘The Drop’ service.

Groeneveld’s 14-piece collection will be live for 30 hours only from 5pm on August 6 and features prairie dresses, puff sleeve tops, statement bright pink wide-leg statement trousers, and jumpers inspired by the influencer’s style.

Commenting on her collection with Amazon, Groeneveld said in a statement: “The collection is an extension of my wardrobe, but filling the gaps with pieces I felt were still missing. It’s inspired by today’s streetstyle rather than runway collections.

"It brings together everything I love seeing on women around me, and reflects our forever summer mood.”

The aim of ‘The Drop’ is to give Amazon customers exclusive access to limited-edition, street-style inspired collections designed by fashion influencers from around the world and is positioned alongside the online retailer’s ‘Staples by The Drop’ collection of wardrobe staples to build a head-to-toe look.

Previous influencer designed ‘The Drop’ collections have been with Los Angeles-based influencer Paolo Alberdi, Sierra Furtado and British blogger Patricia Bright. The online retailer has also confirmed that collections will be launched with model and designer Emi Suzuki as well as German-born blogger Leonie Hanne.

‘The Drop’ collections are available globally for all Amazon customers in more than 100 countries and regions.

Images: courtesy of Amazon
amazon the drop fashion guitar charlotte groeneveld
 

