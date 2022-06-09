First Look: Burberry unveils capsule with Pop Trading Company

Burberry has unveiled its capsule collection with Amsterdam-based Pop Trading Company, inspired by its connections with the global skate communities.

Inspired by the Japanese skating scene, where skating is restricted during the day and comes alive at night, the capsule reinterprets Burberry’s signature Check in shades of beige and birch brown into a colour palette of grey, black and red to pay homage to night-time cityscapes.

Image: Burberry and Pop Trading Company / Ari Marcopoulos

The collection features the new blurred Check on technical parkas, zipped jackets, silk shirts and cotton cargo trousers, as well as on a crossbody bag, tote and bucket hat. The collaboration has also transformed Burberry’s classic car coat with a reflective Check, while its hallmark Icon stripe has been enlarged in jacquard-woven onto a grey melange cardigan and knitted across a deep mulberry hoodie.

Elsewhere, the collection includes oversized T-shirts, hoodies, baseball caps and a blanket with playful dual-branding motifs. There is also a new twist on Burberry’s coordinates print, with the geographical location of Burberry’s Horseferry House headquarters and the Amsterdam brand’s flagship store embroidered on clothing and a jacquard-woven scarf.

Image: Burberry and Pop Trading Company / Ari Marcopoulos

For footwear, the collaboration offers leather loafers detailed with a metal logo medallion.

The Burberry and Pop Trading Company collection will be available in select Burberry stores in the UK, the Netherlands, Japan, China, and Australia, as well as on Burberry’s website and at Pop Trading Company’s flagship store in Amsterdam and its website from June 15.

Image: Burberry and Pop Trading Company / Ari Marcopoulos

Image: Burberry and Pop Trading Company / Ari Marcopoulos

Image: Burberry and Pop Trading Company / Ari Marcopoulos