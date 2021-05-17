First Look: Mango x Chufy

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has launched its exclusive collection designed by influencer Sofia Sanchez de Betak, Chufy x Mango.

Announced in March 2021, the Chufy x Mango capsule collection is inspired by “an imaginary of sensations, aromas and images of trips featuring the Mediterranean as a backdrop” and features six dresses made using sustainable fabrics, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester.

The Boho dress silhouettes have a relaxed style, with details such as frills, cords and textures, explains Mango in a press release, with floral, paisley and geometric prints.

Argentina-born, New York-based art director and fashion consultant Sanchez de Betak has been an ambassador for Mango for several years and co-created the capsule with the Mango design team.

Image: courtesy of Mango by Nacho Alegre

Sanchez de Betak, said in a statement: “This collection is the result of a long and fruitful relationship with the Mango family and me. After years of collaborating we’ve got to understand each other so well, and enjoy the creative process so much, that working together feels natural and joyful. Still, having my work travelling the world alongside such an iconic brand is an honour I never imagined possible.”

Mango’s design director, Justi Ruano, added: “We have known Sofia for some time, and we are on the same wavelength, so collaborating with her was a pleasure. Her effortless style and naturalness fit perfectly with our brand and it was so easy to work with her, she is such a creative person.”

The Chufy x Mango collection is available on Mango.com and in selected stores in countries including Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Poland, Turkey, UAE, the United States and Spain.