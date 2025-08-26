FIT MFA runway show “Act 5” to debut at NYFW

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) will present its annual MFA Runway Show, Act 5, on Tuesday, September 9 at 4:00 PM during New York Fashion Week. The showcase features collections from 18 graduating designers in the Fashion Design MFA program.

The title Act 5 symbolizes the final chapter of the students’ two-year journey, described by the class as “a moment of resolution, reflection, transformation, and revelation.” The designers collectively frame fashion as a medium of dialogue, exploring themes that span culture, identity, technology, and sustainability.

This year’s graduates bring a global perspective, with backgrounds ranging from computational design and engineering to traditional craftsmanship and textile innovation. Highlights include explorations of heritage (Mai Nou Her, Amrutha Ramkumar), technology-driven design (Mina Khademi, Kiki Wanjing Zuo), sustainability and upcycling (Jackie Schmidt), and new approaches to tailoring and silhouette (Genevieve Zhuoran Li, Ethan Horing).

For educators, Act 5 reflects how emerging designers are blending academic research with industry-ready practice. The runway offers a window into how graduate education at FIT prepares students to balance craft, concept, and innovation while engaging with broader cultural conversations.

FIT is also facilitating interviews with the graduating designers before and after the show.