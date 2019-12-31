Five fashion ASMR campaigns from 2019

Fashion
Undoubtedly one of the most surprising marketing trends of 2019: Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, ASMR for short. ASMR describes the tingling, tingling skin sensation - a bit like goose bumps - that is a reaction to certain audio and visual effects. Think, for example, of images of slow and monotonous actions such as eating, fine painting (think: Bob Ross) or brushing hair, with accompanying smacking, crackling or tapping, and often accompanied by commentary on whispers.
The term ASMR was introduced in 2010, around the time ASMR took flight on YouTube. Over the past decade, the channel has been flooded with videos in which self-proclaimed 'ASMRtists' such as SAS ASMR (7.84 million subscribers), Gentle Whispering (1.76 million subscribers) and Heather Feather (500,000 subscribers) spend minutes cutting hairs into a microphone, tapping phone covers or brushing their hands with make-up brushes. A video by SAS ASMR, in which the YouTube YouTube is tantalizingly slow to bite into pieces of sticky honeycombs for twelve minutes, is the most watched ASMR clip on YouTube, with over 40 million views.
What makes ASMR so incredibly popular? Earlier this year, FashionUnited spoke to trend analyst Pernille Kok-Jensen about the love for ASMR that seems to cherish millennials and Gen Z, born between 1980 and 2010. Kok-Jensen believes that these generations suffer from an abundance of visual information. ASMR is relaxing for them because of its quiet pace and because it also appeals to other senses: the hearing and, indirectly, the sense of touch. Because of its great appeal to young people, Kok-Jensen predicts that ASMR will increasingly appear in marketing campaigns in the coming years.
Several international companies have already embraced the phenomenon. Famous is Ikea's ASMR campaign 'Oddly Ikea', in which a woman's hand touches all the elements of an Ikea student room for twenty-five minutes. In the background, a soft voice describes the structure of the linen sheets and the soothing effects that a modular wardrobe can have. In addition to food and interior design, clothing is also ideal for creating ASMR campaigns. In 2014, Cos made the ASMR video "The Sound of Cos", in which two men in a studio provide Cos garments with sounds. The storage of a collar is imitated with the unfolding of umbrellas, the closing of press-studs with the snapping of bubble plastic.
Also in 2019, several major brands produced high-profile ASMR campaigns. FashionUnited selected the five most exciting examples.
For the spring campaign of 2019 angled luxury fashion house Givenchy photographer Steven Meisel inside. Under the direction of head designer Clare Waight Keller, he created the campaign I Am Your Mirror, in which Givenchy models slowly eat juicy apples,
Squeeze grapes under their pointed heels, slide metal chains through their hands and rub sensually on their leather Givenchy accessories. The campaign video caught on, with Givenchy launched a competition in April for new ASMR talent to work with Givenchy in the future.
Perhaps the most bizarre ASMR campaign comes from men's clothing brand Liam Hodges. In the spring of 2019, this brand presented a capsule collection consisting of a pair of trousers, shirt and T-shirt, each printed with a large red lobster and the text 'Come & Enjoy!'. So said, so done: the campaign video shows a man, dressed in Liam Hodges' shirt, crunching and smacking for a good minute, feasting on a yolk of a lobster.
In July this year, Gucci presented the second edition of the #24HourAce campaign, for which the brand invites several artists to create audiovisual work around the Ace tennis sneaker, which is then published on the brand's social media pages within 24 hours. This year's theme of #24HourAce was ASMR. The result are movies of Ace sneakers attached to ticking metronomes, a 'wet unboxing video', lucid 3D animations of Ace sneakers being sliced and a movie in which an Ace sneaker with the nose is pushed into a colourful slimeball.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
on. “Inspired by the textures, details, and designs of the sneaker, we paired the techniques of common ASMR triggers such as tapping and scratching with the distinctive Ace design, to create a one-of-a-kind ASMR experience,” @lauralemurex on her video for #24HourAce. Discover more through link in bio. #GucciAce @alessandro_michele #GucciASMR #AlessandroMichele #GucciBeloved ♥
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
on. ‘Wet Unboxing’ by visual artist Alex Frost @alx_frst for #24HourAce. The project first launched in 2016 captures the #GucciAce sneaker by @alessandro_michele in ASMR styled videos by creatives around the world. Discover more through link in bio. #AlessandroMichele #GucciBeloved #GucciASMR #unboxing
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
on. #24HourAce captures the #GucciAce sneaker by @alessandro_michele in ASMR styled videos by creatives from around the world including @j.slime__, who imagined the low-top sneaker as slime. Discover more through link in bio. #GucciASMR #AlessandroMichele #GucciBeloved
American leather goods brand Coach tackled the classic: it presented the new bag line Coach Originals this autumn with a series of short Instagram films in which leather is cut out by hand, hands are gently stroked over a Coach bag, a bag is immersed in a tub of suds or a twist closure is gently clicked over. The caption invites the viewer to experience the bags multisensory: "See it, feel it, hear it: authentic American leather craftsmanship".
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Exact-o. Watch (and listen) to what the precision behind 78 years of Coach leather goods looks (and sounds) like. Volume Up. #ASMR #TheCoachOriginals #CoachNY . . . Coach Originals is a special collection of vintage and new, archive-inspired bags. From Sept. 7-15, our New York flagship at 595 Madison Ave will be transformed into the Coach Originals Pop-Up. Come by to shop an experiential exhibition featuring iconic bags from the archive, and feature new services including Coach Rented, our first-ever rental program for bags that have been lovingly restored; Coach Create, our personalization experience; and Coach Care, our on-site restoration and cleaning service for your favorite Coach bags
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
That feeling you get from a new bag. That tingle you feel when you make it your own. Our mongramming service lets you put your stamp on it. Sound on. #ASMR #TheCoachOriginals #CoachNY Visit The Coach Originals Pop-Up, through Sept. 15 at 595 Madison Avenue. Shop the new collection of vintage and archive-inspired bags, experience all the feels and discover special services, including Coach Rented, our first-ever rental program for bags that have been lovingly restored; Coach Create, our personalization experience; and Coach Care, our on-site restoration and cleaning service for your favorite Coach bags.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Can you hear it? It's the always-satisfying sound of when style just clicks. Turnlock—an iconic Coach code—til your heart's content. #ASMR #TheCoachOriginals #CoachNY . . . Come be the first to visit The Coach Originals Pop-Up, Sept. 7-15 at 595 Madison Avenue. Shop the new collection of vintage and archive-inspired bags, experience all the feels and discover special services, including Coach Rented, our first-ever rental program for bags that have been lovingly restored; Coach Create, our personalization experience; and Coach Care, our on-site restoration and cleaning service for your favorite Coach bags.
Not quite fashionable, though, Gucci. Since 2018, the brand has its own 'osteria' in the centre of Florence that serves hamburgers as well as chic pastas. The citizens of the restaurant were featured on the Gucci instagram page in November with a series of videos in which different people, whether or not dressed in colourful Gucci outfits, bite into a Gucci burger. "Crackle. Bites. Slurp. Smack. Enjoy", is written in the caption.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
on. Crunch. Munch. Slurp. Chow. Relish. Misophonia is sound sensitivity syndrome, triggered by oral sounds such as the noise someone makes when they eat, breathe or chew. The Emilia Burger being eaten, shot by @maxsiedentopf. The burger was originally created by @massimobottura as a tribute to his home region of Emilia Romagna, and is plated by chef de cuisine @karylmt at #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura. Read more about the burger through link in bio. #GucciASMR
This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited by Kelly Press.