Five trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

Copenhagen Fashion Week F/W 2022 ran from February 1 to February 4 2022 and was sandwiched in-between the major men's shows in Milan and Paris and the start of New York Fashion Week. There was a refreshing return to mostly in-person shows with some digital presentations. CPW takes its commitment to sustainability very seriously. Since 2019 it has collaborated with Climaider, a certified gold standard carbon offset provider, to measure, reduce and counteract its CO2 emissions during the week. As usual it was a celebration of the best of Danish design with some real buzz around the labels, both newer and more established. Among the showings, some strong trends emerged that we expect to see repeated over the forthcoming women's fashion month in the major cities. Look out for the following five trends.

Knit dressing

Baum und Pferdegarten, A. Roege Hove, Samsoe Samsoe, Fassbender/CPW

Utilitarian

Gestuz, Saks Potts, Fassbender, Tomorrow Denim/CPW

Great Outdoors

Holzweiler; Samsoe Samsoe, Soulland, Munthe/CPW

Modern Tailoring

Sweater knits were prevalent on the runways; from Baum und Pferdegarten, a hot pink cable knit vest over a dress; Samsoe Samsoe showed a similar look in Kelly green. A. Roege Hove and Fassbender showed layered looks in rib knits.Utilitarian looks were ubiquitous, Gestuz and Fassbender both showed jumpsuits; from Tomorrow Denim, a quasi military look with cargo pocket pants; Saks Potts' trench coat was also shown over cargo pants.A variety of outdoor looks were shown. Puffer coats and jackets remain popular. From Holzweiler, a quilted jacket was shown over check pants; Samsoe Samsoe's brown nylon jacket was oversized as was the offerings from Soulland; from Munthe, a unique design for a puffer coat with wide arm openings.

Designers showed tailored looks in a fresh and modern way. From LoveChild 1979, there was a sleeveless long vest shown over a shorter dress with a deep vee neck; Martin Asbjorn's grey suit had a wider cut DB jacket and high/low pants; from Rabens Saloner a wider cut pant suit was shown over a matching bralet; The Garment's vest was asymmetric and shown with pleated low-rise pants.

Body-Con

Kerne.Milk, A. Roege Hove, Jade Cropper, Holzweiler/CPW

Several designers showed tight, skin-bearing body-con looks, Kerne.Milk's stretchy knit dress had sheer panels; Jade Cropper showed a similar design with cut-outs; Holzweiler had a tight top with a center cut out.

In recent seasons Copenhagen has been considered a barometer for what is to come. Expect to see these five trends and more over the next few weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris!