Foils, chainmail and bubble hems: 7 Resort 2025 trends that encapsulated the off-season

As menswear fashion month sets into motion, kicking off in London today before swiftly moving over to Milan, with it comes the inevitable closure of Resort collection unveilings. Now, with a full overview, however, we are able to grasp what to expect in the way of trends during the off-season of 2025, a hazy period for which all manners of seasonless categories seem to collide.

This characteristic was never more so prevalent than in this year’s round up of Resort lines, in which eveningwear came crossed with outerwear, and beachy attire sat alongside plays on office politics. Alas, while there may have been great variety, there was still evidence of clear-cut trends that brought a subtle cohesiveness to the presentations as a whole.

Colours of the season: Burnt oranges, cobalt blues and maroon moments

Resort 2025: Ulla Johnson, LaPointe and Third Form. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Much of this specificity came in the form of ‘it’ colours for the off-season, with tones that managed to transcend categories as they emerged across a multitude of mediums. ‘Burnt orange’, for example, could be spotted in the sheen of translucent sequins as well as in the heavily washed denim of streetwear. Meanwhile, a distinctive ‘cobalt blue’ was used in both outerwear pieces and party wear, alike. One colour that retained a sense of unification, however, was maroon, appearing largely across leather or leather-look designs that only clashed with conflicting tones such as baby pink.

Resort 2025: Bec + Bridge, Coperni and LaPointe. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Resort 2025: Gucci, Baum Und Pferdgarten and Ulla Johnson. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Sheer audacity: Lacy two-pieces, peer-through panels and outerwear underskirts

Resort 2025: Ulla Johnson, Dior and Gucci. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

A hint of favouritism towards sheer looks was another characteristic of this year’s collections, whether in the form of lace or entirely see-through co-ords that left little to the imagination. Here, we once again saw the resurgence of the all too popular lingerie-as-outerwear trend that made its annual return and has seen underwear become more of a day-to-day staple. Underskirts, for example, were revived as standalone garments paired with jackets or t-shirts, while coordinated combinations ensured that what sat below was just as important as the overlays on top.

Resort 2025: Gucci, Carla Zampatti and Blanca. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Resort 2025: Albus Lumen, Carla Zampatti and Gucci. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Open ended: 70s ‘it’ girls and shirt-to-skirt

Resort 2025: Albus Lumen, Acler and Gucci. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

A particular silhouette that remained relevant throughout many of the collections came in the form of top halves that flared out into open-ended shapes, some trailing behind the wearer in dramatic flair. Some designers took a more structural approach to this look, utilising a button-up shirt as the base of the design that ultimately flowed out into fuller skirts. Others stuck to wispier materials, evoking the essence of the 70s through flared sleeves and a touch of bohemia.

Resort: Acler, Dior and Viktoria & Woods. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Foiled: Gold and silver wonders

Resort 2025: Balenciaga, Rory William Docherty and Ulla Johnson. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

While metallics are only occasionally a mainstay among seasonal collections, for Resort 2025 they were at the core of overarching trends, bringing a sense of futurism to otherwise presently staple pieces. Their presence was mainly marked by delicate textures reminiscent of foils that moulded distinctly recognisable shapes such as a bralette or blazer.

Resort 2025: Bec + Bridge, MM6 Maison Margiela and Bec + Bridge. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Renaissance reign: Modern doublets and chainmail fashion

Resort 2025: Verner, Dior and Chanel. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

To inform current designs, it appeared that many designers looked to eras far gone as inspiration in the present day. It was particularly the menswear garb of the Middle Ages that had a specific hold on some, with the traditional Doublet jacket seemingly influencing the silhouettes and cuts of outerwear and blouses. Elsewhere, the allure of chainmail also snuck into some lines, especially Dior’s, for which Mary Queen of Scots was the muse.

Resort 2025: Nicol & Ford and Dior. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Animalistic tendencies

Resort 2025: LaPointe, Blanca and Ulla Johnson. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

If there was one print that ruled the roost of this year’s Resort it was none other than that of the King of the Jungle, the tiger. While the feline print in itself is distinctive, this didn’t translate into those donned by brands, many of which adapted the look to coincide with their own aesthetic, resulting in a mix of shades, shapes and applications that brought great variety to the recognisable print. Its use cases also differed per brand, seeing it plastered across trench coats, floaty dresses and fluffy coats, alike.

Resort 2025: Givenchy, Jemma Russo and Ganni. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Return of the bubble hem

Resort 2025: Coperni, Dior and Ganni. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

For many a Millennial, bubble hem skirts likely conjure up an image of school disco attire. Yet, as we all know, fashion trends have the ability to escape the reality of inevitable ageing, thus this age-defining garment appears to be on the cusp of returning to wardrobes worldwide. This is according to the array of Resort collections for which both mini and mid-length iterations took over as the bottom of choice for the more casual of lines.