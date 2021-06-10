Foot Locker launches exclusive capsule collection with Melody Ehsani

Foot Locker has launched a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by the new creative director of the company’s women’s business, Melody Ehsani.

The collection highlights colors inspired by nature and temperature such as thermal patterns. 70 percent of the capsule is unisex and features a ‘ball vision’ tee and short set, a fleece crew and short set, and an organza tracksuit. Meanwhile, accessories include crew socks and shoelaces.

“Our focus is always about elevating consciousness and cultivating empowerment. ‘Stop waiting to be who you already are,’ is one of our mottos,” said Melody Ehsani in a statement.

She added, “I believe you can’t wait for others to see who you are, you have to see yourself. Inhabiting your whole entire self at all times is key to moving through the world.”

Patricia Respress, vice president and DMM women’s footwear and apparel at Foot Locker said in a release: “Melody’s partnership and her vision to empower women through streetwear and sports truly reflects the brand.

“As creative director, Melody has been extremely insightful, empowering, and collaborative. Her fresh perspective provides additional lanes of opportunity for the women’s business at Foot Locker, and we are delighted to share this unique collection with our consumers.”

The first capsule collection is available from June 10 online and in-store at Foot Locker in the US, Canada, and selected stores in Europe and Asia Pacific. The apparel and accessories are priced between 10 and 80 dollars.