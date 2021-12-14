Foot Locker launches womenswear brand Cozi

Foot Locker has announced the launch of its first womenswear brand, Cozi.

The brand launch follows the successful release of Lckr, and capsule collections by Melody Ehsani and Don C. Cozi looks to provide women with footwear and wardrobe staples.

Foot Locker will promote the brand alongside a group of women. They include singer songwriter Sy’rai Smith, skateboarder Briana King, content creator Iliana Ayala Garcia, photographer Christina Paik, video producer Hannah O’ Flynn, DJ Amrit and musicians Angel and Dren Coleman.

Smith, who is 19, will act as a brand ambassador for Cozi, and star as the face of its first collection.

Cozi is available only at Foot Locker and Champs Sport. The selection of items range from apparel to footwear, painted in a neutral palette. The brand plans on releasing seasonal collections throughout 2022.

“At Foot Locker Inc. we are always thinking about the consumer. We understand that laid-back apparel isn’t just for lounging anymore, and wanted to bring a female-centric apparel line to the market that is comfortable, affordable and stylish,” said vice president of GMM global women’s at Foot Locker, Kirta Carroll. “The introduction of Cozi allows women to feel confident in pieces that mix and match with their own style and personality.”