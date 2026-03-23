Forestami and Prada Group launch major urban forestry education initiative for Milan schools

The partnership between Forestami and the Prada Group has introduced a new educational initiative targeted at 100 primary school classes across Milan. This program is central to their effort to instill a foundational understanding of urban ecology in young students.

The initiative aims to position trees as essential infrastructure for improving air quality, biodiversity, and urban liveability. The curriculum utilizes a hands-on approach, combining specialized classroom materials with engaging outdoor workshops.

This educational content draws directly from the expert discourse at the "In the Canopies" conference, which was held as part of the Forestami Academy programme. The conference focused on how Tree Canopy Cover—the measurement of urban areas shaded by trees—is now considered a critical metric for climate resilience and environmental quality. Students will learn about the growing recognition of trees as vital urban infrastructure, a shift highlighted by speakers aligning with EU targets on ecosystem restoration.

This educational program also supports Forestami’s broader, ambitious goal to plant three million trees by 2030, reinforcing Milan’s role as a testing ground for nature-based urban solutions.