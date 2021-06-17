Forever Unique rebrands and collaborates with influencer

Global womenswear brand, Forever Unique has rebranded and announced its first-ever influencer partnership with fashion blogger Tara Maynard.

Sizing and fabrications by the brand will stay the same, but it has moved away from occasion wear and is focusing on lifestyle pieces. The price tag will also be more affordable, with the average cost around 100 dollars instead of 230 dollars.

The new collection with Tara Maynard features bold colors and statement prints in silhouettes that flatter the female curve. The pieces also include fun fruit motifs, ‘under the seashell’ prints, summer stripes, baroque print, and classic black staples in floaty feminine dresses and oversized shirts.

Forever Unique

Seema and Sandeep Malhotra, owners of Forever Unique, said in a statement: “It’s been an incredibly challenging time to be in fashion, especially being an occasion-wear brand, but we have taken the opportunity to engage our customers through social media and understand what they were really looking for.

“I think now more than ever, priorities have changed and the rise of influencer collaborations is bigger than ever. It is the right time to implement our new pricing strategy on the accessible luxury product which has a key focus on not only style but also comfort and practicality.

“We’re looking forward to launching our first influencer collaboration and feeling positive about the future of Forever Unique.”

Forever Unique’s website has also had a refresh, with a brand new logo, cleaner aesthetics and better functionality to improve the customer experience.

The new collection is now available at Forever Unique, with a second drop expected in early July.