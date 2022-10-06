Forever Unique relaunches occasionwear with stylist Karl Willett

Womenswear brand Forever Unique is collaborating with celebrity stylist Karl Willett to relaunch its premium occasionwear.

The limited-edition capsule collection, launching on October 17, has been designed to take Forever Unique “back to its signature handwriting and the relaunch of occasion-wear with superior attention to detail being at the core”.

Willett, stylist to celebrities including Kylie Minogue, Amanda Holden, Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Visage, Paloma Faith, Jessie J, and Geri Halliwell, has put together an autumn/winter 2022 capsule collection drawing inspiration from timeless silhouettes and the New York party scene.

Image: Forever Unique

The 33-piece collection comprises of “figure-enhancing silhouettes to flatter all shapes,” explains Forever Unique, including embellished tailoring, sequins with crafted cutouts and feather detailing in an opulent colour palette of black and white with hues of pink and nude.

Commenting on the collection, Willett said in a statement: I’m so excited to partner with a brand that I have loved for so many years. Consulting with Seema and the Forever Unique team throughout the creative process from start to finish has given me the opportunity to collaborate my statement style aesthetic whilst understanding the brand and their customer.

“This collection epitomises luxury and I’m extremely proud to see my vision for this campaign come to life. I really feel that we are offering a bold statement, versatile collection for the party season, one that is chic, boasts clean lines, tonal colours and is made for the women ready to make an entrance. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Image: Forever Unique

Forever Unique owner Seema Malhotra added: “I’m so excited to partner up with an incredible stylist and friend, Karl. I have always admired his work and he really understands us as a brand and what we stand for. We wanted to create a collection which was special and felt like a collector’s piece.

“It was always our goal to re-introduce our signature occasionwear and I think now more than ever, people are dressing up and are willing to invest more in a high-quality purchase. Karl has dressed his clientele in Forever Unique for many years, so he was the perfect person to partner with.”

The Karl Willett x Forever Unique collection launches on October 17, exclusively at foreverunique.com.

Image: Forever Unique

