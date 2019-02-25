Former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld to launch perfume business

Last week, former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld was rumored to occupy Karl Lagerfeld’s role alongside Design Director Hun Kim at Lagerfeld’s eponymous label, following the designer’s passing. But that’s not how she will be occupying her extra time now that she diminished the scope of her role at CR Fashion Book, the magazine she founded in 2012 after leaving Vogue. As it turns out, Roitfeld needed the extra time to start her own perfume label.

According to the New York Times, Carine Roitfeld Parfums will be announced this week, during Paris Fashion Week, in a rather unconventional manner: thousands of posters in which the editor appears naked will be placed around the French capital, marking the first time she steps into the limelight. The first collection, which is set to include six “genderless” fragrances, will be launched in May.

Asked why she decided to venture into the fragrance business, Roitfeld told the American newspaper that “perfume is a way to have a legacy, like Miss Chanel”, as opposed to magazines, which are more transient. “If you don’t like a magazine, thank God, there is another one coming out in three weeks”, she is quoted as saying.