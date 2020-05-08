Fostering community spirit in a post-coronavirus consumer landscape

Trendstop invites FashionUnited readers to a complimentary online session exploring evolving consumer demands amidst the global pandemic.

The Post-Coronavirus Consumer Online Workshop

Tuesday May 19th, 10.00am EST / 3.00pm BST

In times of crisis, consumer mindsets invariably undergo radical shifts. Amid the global Coronavirus pandemic, that shift has been one of the most notable in modern history.

The significant lifestyle alterations caused by the outbreak have forced the emergence and acceleration of new consumer behaviours, with profound effects being felt by economies and businesses alike. With the impact set to endure for a considerable time post-virus, companies must respond with agility and innovation to this â€˜new-normalâ€™ in order to appeal to the wholly different mindset borne out by the crisis.

As people find new ways to maintain personal connections, socialise and build support networks, brands that foster community spirit and channel authentic, heartfelt values will resonate the most.

Active participation in community-based enterprises and leading on positive response initiatives strengthens consumer goodwill, loyalty and emotional connectivity with a brand.

Brands like Lululemon pivoting to focus on at-home workouts, using exercise as a form of self-care, is a great example of positive response initiative in action.

Company ethics, how businesses treat staff, suppliers and customers, pre, during and post-pandemic, will be heavily scrutinised and transparency in this area will also be of upmost importance.

At a visceral level, where daily life is affected, families separated, communities devastated, there is particular disdain for brands that donâ€™t look after their own. News of Sports Direct keeping stores open under the guise of selling â€œessential goodsâ€ was widely condemned.

A stark contrast to behemoths like LVMH, Mango and Zara who quickly pivoted their manufacturing capabilities towards the production and distribution of PPE to frontline medical staff. The fact that this turned them all into profitable government wholesalers will be a footnote when the brand history is recounted. What remains is public perception: business heroes rolling up their sleeves and picking up their tools.

Join us next Tuesday May 19th as we reveal future consumer expectations and the key changes brands must adapt to. The final 20 minutes of our 80-minute session will open up the floor to your most pressing questions, so you can receive direct advice from our experts.

