Four key colour trends at Milan Fashion Week FW23
Both established and new Milanese designers used strong colors for fw23; many in interesting combinations. Red wine, hot pink, acid green and a medium shade of brown were key colours.
Red red wine
Designers used a dark shade of red for separates, either in total looks or in combination with other colours.
Calcaterra #20
From Daniele Calcaterra, a two-piece skirt suit: a blazer with a hidden placket and a skirt with an asymmetric hemline.
Cormio #3
Jezabelle Cormio showed wine coloured rib-knit pants with a lurex thread and a matching cropped camisole under a pink pointelle knit top.
Bally #3
Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor showed a wine-colored hoodie and croc mini skirt and belt with suede camel coloured over-the-knee boots.
In the pink
Designers used hot pink shades for a variety of styles, from classic to casual daywear.
Sara Wong #8
Sara Wong showed a hot pink cropped jacket with a green and pink collar that matched inserts in the pants. Both were trimmed with bright green piping.
Jil Sander #26
From Luke and Lucie Meier, a hot pink maxi coat was shown over a long sheer dress with red embroidery.
Giorgio Armani #36
The designer showed a pale pink vest and a hot pink silk skirt, with a black faux fur stole, pink pointed toe loafers and a black handbag.
Acid tests
Directional designers used a shade of acid green in striking combinations.
Claudia Bertolero #3
As part of ‘Emerging Talents Milano’, the designer showed an acid green shawl over a velvet green top and a gold lamé skirt; accessorized with a purple neck scarf and tights.
Maryling #1
An acid green herringbone overcoat was shown over a wine-colored shorts suit and a sky-blue blouse. The ensemble was accessorized with ‘teddy’ fur gloves, long grey socks and metallic pumps.
Shuting Qiu #10
A dress with pieced-in prints had a bodysuit and leggings underneath in green and brown. An acid green ribbon bow accessorized the look.
Brown sugar
Shades of brown, from light to dark showed up on many Milanese runways this season.
Blumarine #28
Nicola Brognano showed a rusty brown maxi length knit dress under a pale green blouson with a Mongolian fur collar.
Cavalli #8
From Fausto Puglisi, a rusty brown sweater was shown with patchworked leather flared pants. Accessories included south-western turquoise and silver jewelry and platform sandals.
Fendi #44
Kim Jones showed a maxi length sleeveless ribbed dress embellished with a red color block and a thick black stripe accessorized with brown knee-high boots.