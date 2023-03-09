Four key colour trends at Milan Fashion Week FW23

Both established and new Milanese designers used strong colors for fw23; many in interesting combinations. Red wine, hot pink, acid green and a medium shade of brown were key colours.

Red red wine

Designers used a dark shade of red for separates, either in total looks or in combination with other colours.

Calcaterra #20

Image: Calcaterra fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Daniele Calcaterra, a two-piece skirt suit: a blazer with a hidden placket and a skirt with an asymmetric hemline.

Cormio #3

Image: Cormio fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jezabelle Cormio showed wine coloured rib-knit pants with a lurex thread and a matching cropped camisole under a pink pointelle knit top.

Bally #3

Image: Bally fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor showed a wine-colored hoodie and croc mini skirt and belt with suede camel coloured over-the-knee boots.

In the pink

Designers used hot pink shades for a variety of styles, from classic to casual daywear.

Sara Wong #8

Image: Sara Wong fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Sara Wong showed a hot pink cropped jacket with a green and pink collar that matched inserts in the pants. Both were trimmed with bright green piping.

Jil Sander #26

Image: Jil Sander fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Luke and Lucie Meier, a hot pink maxi coat was shown over a long sheer dress with red embroidery.

Giorgio Armani #36

Image: Giorgio Armani fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a pale pink vest and a hot pink silk skirt, with a black faux fur stole, pink pointed toe loafers and a black handbag.

Acid tests

Directional designers used a shade of acid green in striking combinations.

Claudia Bertolero #3

Image: Claudia Bertolero fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

As part of ‘Emerging Talents Milano’, the designer showed an acid green shawl over a velvet green top and a gold lamé skirt; accessorized with a purple neck scarf and tights.

Maryling #1

Image: Maryling fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An acid green herringbone overcoat was shown over a wine-colored shorts suit and a sky-blue blouse. The ensemble was accessorized with ‘teddy’ fur gloves, long grey socks and metallic pumps.

Shuting Qiu #10

Image: Shuting Qiu fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A dress with pieced-in prints had a bodysuit and leggings underneath in green and brown. An acid green ribbon bow accessorized the look.

Brown sugar

Shades of brown, from light to dark showed up on many Milanese runways this season.

Blumarine #28

Image: Blumarine fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nicola Brognano showed a rusty brown maxi length knit dress under a pale green blouson with a Mongolian fur collar.

Cavalli #8

Image: Cavalli fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Fausto Puglisi, a rusty brown sweater was shown with patchworked leather flared pants. Accessories included south-western turquoise and silver jewelry and platform sandals.

Fendi #44

Image: Fendi fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Kim Jones showed a maxi length sleeveless ribbed dress embellished with a red color block and a thick black stripe accessorized with brown knee-high boots.