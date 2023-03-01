Four key colours for women’s wear from New York Fashion Week fw23

New York designers rendered their fw23 collections in a wide variety of colours and colour palettes. Standouts included orange for outerwear, bright green for daywear, brown for tailoring and bright red for directional looks.

Orange Crush

New York designers chose shades of orange mixed with other colours for outerwear choices.

Altuzarra - Look 5

Image: Altuzarra fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A maxi-length wool coat and dress in shades of orange, red and yellow, popped with green.

Prabal Gurung - Look 14

Image: Prabal Gurung fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An orange three button maxi coat with wide lapels, over a rust-colored lace dress, matching bra top and underwear.

Ulla Johnson - Look 20

Image: Ulla Johnson fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A shiny orange coat with balloon sleeves and wide lapels over a burgundy pleated dress and knitted fingerless long gloves.

Emerald City

Designers used bright green for day wear separates.

Anna Sui - Look 11

Image: Anna Sui fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A green velvet cardigan trimmed with black and mint over a silk blouse with a pussy bow and black lace embellishments, and a mini skirt with a geometric design.

Philip Lim - Look 17

Image: Phillip Lim fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A flared dress with a cape shoulder in a mint and black print and a bright green puffer jacket.

Heron Preston - Look 7

Image: Heron Preston fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Bright green jeans shown over a black canvas mini skirt and matching cropped jacket, accessorized with an emerald green boa and long black leather gloves.

Scarlet Woman

Directional looks were rendered in bright red mixed with other colours.

Thom Browne - Look 36

Image: Thom Browne fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A red, white and blue plaid dress with a red paisley collar, cuffs, waistband and an under slip.

Puppets and Puppets - Look 3

Image: Puppets & Puppets fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Carly Mark, a red and black snakeskin print bodysuit and coat under a ribbed sweater knit waistband and red cardigan.

Hee Yong Hee - Look 3

Image: Hee Yong Hee fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A bright red bodysuit with cut-outs under a long grey great coat.

Brownie Points

New York designers chose shades of brown for tailored separates. Veronica Beard - Look 23 Image: Veronica Beard fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A light brown cable knit turtleneck sweater and matching zip front cardigan with a sarong front printed skirt under a dark brown corduroy coat.

Gabriela Hearst - Look 23

Image: Gabriela Hearst fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A medium brown one button blazer and matching pants with a chocolate brown shirt underneath.

Brandon Maxwell - look 17

Image: Brandon Maxwell fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A long light brown wool coat over a dark brown scoop necked top and matching pants.