Frank Ocean launches luxury label Homer

American musician Frank Ocean has launched a new luxury fashion label called Homer. Thought to have been on a hiatus for the past three years, Ocean has been keeping busy during the pandemic: registering trademarks, setting up a new company and designing a jewellery and scarf collection - the first for his budding luxury brand.

In a press release Ocean said the brand aims to be “carving history into stone.” The 25-piece collection will comprise of “fine and high jewelry pieces, plus printed silk scarves. The pieces are handcrafted in Italy using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds.”

In an Instagram post Ocean said: “Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone. This is 3 years in the making and there is so so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers. Love.

In an interview with the Financial Times Ocean reflected the pieces are “pop but luxury, channelling the personality of Takashi Murakami and the graphic energy of ’90s club flyers.”

A boutique on Bower Street in New York is set to open on August 9th. For more information on the brand visit www.homer.com.