Frankfurt Fashion Week to take place digitally in the summer

The organisers of Frankfurt Fashion Week have announced the inaugural event will no longer take place physically this summer due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 situation in Germany.

The event will instead take place through a new digital platform called FFW Studio, Messe Frankfurt and the Premium Group announced Wednesday. The digital show will run between July 5-9 and will comprise a series of livestreams and on-demand videos providing a “high-quality summary of the forward-looking topics of Frankfurt Fashion Week”.

The line-up for the event is still being developed, but will include figures from the politics, retail, industry and media sectors.

Other events from the organisers slated for the summer, including catwalk shows and premium trade fairs Premium, Seek, Neonyt and The Ground, have been postponed until January 2022.

“It breaks my heart to have to cancel our trade shows, conferences and events, as well as the planned collection presentations and shows, for the third time in a row,” said Premium Group managing director Anita Tillmann in a statement.

“Let’s make no mistake here: the repercussions for the fashion industry are dramatic. But we are left with no other choice but to face up to the facts, take the necessary actions and plan the physical elements of a Frankfurt Fashion Week - which we are all looking forward to so much - for January 2022.”