French fashion school EIDM to open two new campuses in France

From September 2023, the International School of Fashion & Luxury (EIDM) will have two new campuses in France, in the cities of Lille and Nice in the south of France.

These two campuses will offer courses in the first and third year of the bachelor programme in fashion art direction & styling, fashion business, luxury management, fashion communication & marketing, but also in the first year of the master in art & event management and fashion & luxury management.

EIDM offers state-recognised professional courses at the baccalaureate (the French national secondary education diploma) to master level in the fields of styling, art direction, communication, marketing and fashion and luxury business. Since May 2022, the school's Parisian premises are based in the 13th arrondissement.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.