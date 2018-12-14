From 'Exile' to Grand Courtier: the career of Yiqing Yin

The sudden departure of Yiqing Yin from Poiret caught many by surprise. She was hired this year in Feburary to revive the iconic house Poiret after its 90 years of hibernation. Poiret made its mark in fashion history by relieving women from the confines of the corest by introcing new silhouettes. Its revival collection to show during Paris Fashion Week for AW18 was highly anticipated and reasonably well received, though did not deliver any 'it' pieces. The French-Chinese creative director, who has achieved the distinction of 'grand couturier' at the tender age of 30, was chosen to redefine the brand's direction.

Take a look at Yiqing Yin's career in the interactive video below, and click on the icon on the upper right corner to reveal the hidden interactive elements.

Photos: Poiret SS19, Catwalkpictures.com