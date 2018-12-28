From farm girl to lingerie empress: Sharen Jester Turney

The ex-CEO of Victoria's Secret Sharen Jester Turney is making a new move, with her appointment as the CEO of the Russian apparel company, Gloria Jeans. She transformed herself from a farm girl from rural Oklahoma to the helm of the lingerie empire Victoria's Secret, where sales surged 70 percent under her leadership. Will similar miracles repeat at her new Russian adventure?

Sources: Wikipedia, [email protected], Bloomberg

Picture credits: FashionUnited, Unsplash