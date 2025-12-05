From gold to gatekeeping: WGSN’s top fashion, tech and consumer trends for 2026

While many brace themselves for the peak festive period, WGSN is already looking beyond. The trend forecasting firm has outlined the shifts, movements and crazes expected to define 2026, with everything from gatekeeping as a currency to sophisticated escapism due to take hold.

An overarching macro trend was dubbed by WGSN as ‘Unserious Everything’. Here, the platform predicts that, in response to a world defined by overwhelming stress and tension, consumers will seek out tools for emotional release. Evolving on WGSN’s previously cited Glimmers trend – referring to a rise in coping tools to combat negative emotions – Unserious Everything hints at a society in which consumers are actively pursuing a more subversive environment, venturing into “laugh-out-loud territory”.

Elsewhere, WGSN is anticipating a continued pivot towards exclusivity and protectivity. Its trends point at a guarded consumer that is seeking out value and, in turn, establishing means of preservation – whether that be in clothing purchases or their approach to social media.

Gold on the rise as security takes priority

In fashion, for example, two contrasting trends appear to, in some ways, go hand-in-hand. ‘Going for Gold’ suggests that gold itself is having a renaissance, enjoying peak status by offering stability during a time of uncertainty. As a result, WGSN said bold gold jewellery can be expected among the wardrobes of consumers looking to bring a sense of high-octane glamour to even their casual looks.

In contrast, yet fittingly intertwined, ‘Guardian Design’ is a movement among consumers expressing increased vigilance regarding their valuables. According to WGSN, anti-theft features are appearing on must-have lists for accessories and apparel, serving as a smart signature of value. Extending beyond travel luggage, button shoulder straps for handbags, RFID-blocking pockets, and carabiner clips to secure items to tables are making their rounds as they become a rising priority among cautious consumers.

Guardian Design trend, WGSN 2026. Credits: WGSN AI Image.

Protecting personal wellbeing and cultural capital

Another form of protection is also due to determine post-buying habits. “Exclusitivity is making a comeback,” WGSN declares when introducing ‘Gatekeeping’ as one of its 2026 insights. Here, the platform states that “exclusivity is the new currency”, and therefore runs into everything from consumers withholding product information to closed communities, essentially “protecting cultural capital”.

Similarly, consumers will be protecting their well being by cutting deep-rooted ties with social media. As an increasing number of young adults begin to associate poor mental health with online life, ‘Digital Privilege’ will become more prevalent. Those who are able to disconnect without sacrificing their career or social status will see such a privilege as a status symbol. WGSN therefore suggests that brands lean into the momentum behind offline sanctuaries and digital detox experiences.

Attainable escapism

In parallel, WGSN’s sports & outdoor trend, ‘Rugged Luxury’, also points to a broadening consumer fatigue. Here, a sense of “sophisticated escapism” will arise, the platform states, seen in growing demand for multi-sensorial products and high-performance, yet elevated outdoor gear. With this, WGSN proposes a democratisation of luxury through accessible design and price-tiering, making premium products that utilise sustainability sourced materials and tactility more attainable for a wider audience.