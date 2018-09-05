From graduate to Nina Ricci’s artistic director in 4 years: Lisi Herrebrugh’s graduation show

Last week, Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter were announced as Nina Ricci’s new artistic directors . The duo, which is behind menswear label Botter, won this year’s Première Vision Grand Prize at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography.

Did you know Herrebrush graduated as recently as 2014? She studied at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. The school shared pictures of her graduation fashion show with FashionUnited, so students around the world can be inspired to pursue a career as promising as hers.

Herrebrugh and Botter will present their first collection for Nina Ricci at the pre-fall 2019 season. The fall 2019 line will be showcased in March, during the next Paris Fashion Week.

Images: courtesy of Amsterdam Fashion Institute, taken by Peter Stigter.