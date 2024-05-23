From South Africa to Ivory Coast: These are the winners of Africa Fashion Up 2024

The five winners of the Africa Fashion Up competition have been announced. They hail from Ivory Coast, South Africa, Senegal and Mali, and will receive support from professionals. They will also take part in a fashion show in June, and will be able to showcase their creations in a pop-up store in the city centre of Paris.

Selected from over 200 entries, the winners of the 2024 edition of the Africa Fashion Up competition come from all four corners of the African continent. After its deliberation on 29 April, the jury, made up of fashion professionals, reached its verdict.

The five winners of the 2024 edition of the Africa Fashion Up competition are:

Kader Diaby, designer from Côte d'Ivoire;

Mohamed Youss, Moroccan designer

Gugu Peteni, South African designer;

Kadiata Diallo, designer from Senegal and Mauritania;

Rich Mnisi, South African designer.

These five young designers will benefit from a week's training in Paris at the end of June. During this period, they will attend masterclasses, take part in immersive visits to haute couture houses and attend a management and international trade training session at HEC Paris. They will also be supported by Balenciaga as part of a four-month mentoring programme.

At the end of their training, the winners will present their creations at a fashion show on June 26 in the gardens of the Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac Museum.

The evening of June 26 will culminate in the announcement of the winner of the Designer Africa Fashion Up 2024 prize, followed by a gala dinner.

For the third year running, Galeries Lafayette, a partner of the event, will be hosting a pop-up store showcasing the creations of young talents selected by Share Africa, a platform dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and creativity in Africa and founder of the Africa Fashion Up competition.

The pop-up shop will run from June 27 to July 3, 2024, in the Salon Opéra of the Paris department stores’.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.