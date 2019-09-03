Furla to launch first fragrance with Mavive

Italian leather goods label Furla is expanding into beauty with the launch of its first fragrance. The company, with perfume company Mavive, announced that they have entered a licensing partnership, which will include production and marketing targeted to the worldwide market.

Though there is no official release date, both brands see this partnership will help the leather goods brand reinforce its lifestyle positioning.

“The creation of a new fragrance will bring our brand even closer to our consumers of the world, underlining the joyful elegance and the positivity that characterize Furla and its collections,” said Alberto Camerlengo, chief executive officer of the Furla Group, in a statement. “I am certain that, thanks to this collaboration, we will achieve a result that will truly represent us and that will give us great satisfaction.”

According to the announcement, Furla and Mavive have chosen to partner with each other because of its shared values in production and research, as well as each company’s significant “Made-in-Italy” culture.

Image: Mavive