FW22 best ready-to-wear runway productions
Fashion shows can be simple, with just a few looks shown on a raised runway before a handful of attendees. On the other hand, they can be lavish productions, with a cast of fifty or more and a million dollar set, the most famous models in the world and the best hair and make-up artists. After two years of restrictions due to the Pandemic, the fashion world was ready for the latter. During the ready-to-wear fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan and Paris, there were 449 shows. Here are the best runway show productions for Fall/Winter 2022.
Givenchy FW22
Sunday, March 6 2022
Location: La Défense Arena, Paris
Designer and Creative Director: Matthew M. Williams
Hair: Duffy
Makeup: Lucia Pieroni
Opening model: Selena Forrest
Closing model: Kiki Willems
The show: This was Matthew M. Williams’s second collection for the storied house of Givenchy. The set was a giant double-tiered light structure with top tier in the shape of a cross.. The show began with baggy layered street style looks on both male and female models walking to a techno beat soundtrack. This was followed by passages inspired by the house archives including Audrey Hepburn’s pearls, which appeared not just as necklaces, but also on jeans, tops and cocktail dresses.
Chanel FW22
Tuesday, March 8 2022
Location: The Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris
Designer: Virginie Viard
Set Designer: Stefan Lubrina
Hair: Damien Boissinot
Makeup: Tom Pecheux
Opening model: Vivienne Rohner
Closing model: Rianne Van Rompaey
The show: Entitled 'Infinite Tweed,' Chanel F/W2022 referenced Gabrielle Chanel's trips to meet her lover, the Duke of Westminster, at his lodge in Scotland as well as England in the 'swinging sixties.' The venue was swathed in brown, black and green tweed to represent the River Tweed in Scotland. Timeless Chanel tweed separates were teamed with Wellington boots or waders; the signature blazer appeared in various silhouettes, skirts and shorts in mini-hem lengths were shown over rib tights and there were patchwork style minis and leather dresses.
Prada FW22
Thursday, February 24 2022
Location: via Lorenzini 14, Milan
Designer: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
Hair: Guido Palau
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Opening model: Kaia Gerber
Closing model: Hunter Schafer
The Show: Models emerged from a tunnel of lights while ‘'Leave in Silence' by Depeche Mode played. It's been two years now since Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons teamed up and for the Prada FW22 collection, the duo showed highlights from previous seasons. To underscore the fact, models from 20 years ago, including Erin O’Connor and Liya Kebede walked the runway. There were modern elements too, strong-shouldered blazers shown over ephemeral skirts while nylon bombers and shearling aviator jackets were blown up to ultra-oversized proportions.
Burberry FW22
Friday March 11 2022
Location: Central Hall Westminster, London
Designer: Riccardo Tisci
Hair: Guido Palau
Hair: Jawara
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Makeup: Isamaya Ffrench
Opening model: Marin Celeste
Closing model: Mona Tougaard
The Show: Tisci showed two shows for Burberry, one for menswear with 40 looks, all featuring Burberry’s new hybrid sneakers. Then the 56 looks for women ran the gamut, from daytime passages that included the classic Burberry check to full on ball gowns. Models climbed onto tables set with silver and crystal, while attendees stood in the dark. A hundred-strong choir sang and an orchestra played.
Balenciaga FW22
Sunday March 6 2022
Location: Aeroport du Bourget, Paris
Designer: Demna
Set Designer: Niklas Bildstein Zaar
Hair: Gary Gil
Makeup: Inge Grognard
Opening model: Minttu Vesala
Closing model: Eliza Douglas
The Show: Blue and yellow Ukrainian-flag T-shirts were laid on every chair. Then Balenciaga designer Demna's voice rang out reading a Ukrainian poem. Models walked through a snowstorm carrying what appeared to be giant garbage bags representing the plight of refugees. With over a million people now fleeing from Ukraine the show couldn't have been more poignant. “This show needs no explanation,” Demna wrote. “It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”
Off-White FW22
Monday, February 28 2022
Location: Palais Brongniart - Bourse, Paris
Designer: Virgil Abloh
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Ib Kamara
Hair: Jawara
Makeup: Cécile Paravina
Opening model: Grace Quaye
Closing model: Debra Shaw
The Show: Virgil Abloh's posthumous Off-White FW22show was entitled 'Spaceship Earth.’ The set included a massive chandelier and stacks of speakers set in clear plastic. The DJ Jeff Mills provided the music. Off-White’s parent company New Guards Group streamed the show in 100 storefronts across Paris installed with TV monitors for the occasion. After the ready-to-wear and included a new high fashion line.