FW22 best ready-to-wear runway productions

Fashion shows can be simple, with just a few looks shown on a raised runway before a handful of attendees. On the other hand, they can be lavish productions, with a cast of fifty or more and a million dollar set, the most famous models in the world and the best hair and make-up artists. After two years of restrictions due to the Pandemic, the fashion world was ready for the latter. During the ready-to-wear fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan and Paris, there were 449 shows. Here are the best runway show productions for Fall/Winter 2022.

Givenchy FW22

Givenchy fw22/Catwalk Pictures

Sunday, March 6 2022

Location: La Défense Arena, Paris

Designer and Creative Director: Matthew M. Williams

Hair: Duffy

Makeup: Lucia Pieroni

Opening model: Selena Forrest

Closing model: Kiki Willems



The show: This was Matthew M. Williams’s second collection for the storied house of Givenchy. The set was a giant double-tiered light structure with top tier in the shape of a cross.. The show began with baggy layered street style looks on both male and female models walking to a techno beat soundtrack. This was followed by passages inspired by the house archives including Audrey Hepburn’s pearls, which appeared not just as necklaces, but also on jeans, tops and cocktail dresses.

Chanel FW22

Chanel fw22/Catwalk Pictures

Tuesday, March 8 2022

Location: The Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris

Designer: Virginie Viard

Set Designer: Stefan Lubrina

Hair: Damien Boissinot

Makeup: Tom Pecheux

Opening model: Vivienne Rohner

Closing model: Rianne Van Rompaey



The show: Entitled 'Infinite Tweed,' Chanel F/W2022 referenced Gabrielle Chanel's trips to meet her lover, the Duke of Westminster, at his lodge in Scotland as well as England in the 'swinging sixties.' The venue was swathed in brown, black and green tweed to represent the River Tweed in Scotland. Timeless Chanel tweed separates were teamed with Wellington boots or waders; the signature blazer appeared in various silhouettes, skirts and shorts in mini-hem lengths were shown over rib tights and there were patchwork style minis and leather dresses.

Prada FW22

Prada fw22/Catwalk Pictures

Thursday, February 24 2022

Location: via Lorenzini 14, Milan

Designer: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons

Hair: Guido Palau

Makeup: Pat McGrath

Opening model: Kaia Gerber

Closing model: Hunter Schafer



The Show: Models emerged from a tunnel of lights while ‘'Leave in Silence' by Depeche Mode played. It's been two years now since Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons teamed up and for the Prada FW22 collection, the duo showed highlights from previous seasons. To underscore the fact, models from 20 years ago, including Erin O’Connor and Liya Kebede walked the runway. There were modern elements too, strong-shouldered blazers shown over ephemeral skirts while nylon bombers and shearling aviator jackets were blown up to ultra-oversized proportions.

Burberry FW22

Burberry fw22/Catwalk Pictures

Friday March 11 2022

Location: Central Hall Westminster, London

Designer: Riccardo Tisci

Hair: Guido Palau

Hair: Jawara

Makeup: Pat McGrath

Makeup: Isamaya Ffrench

Opening model: Marin Celeste

Closing model: Mona Tougaard



The Show: Tisci showed two shows for Burberry, one for menswear with 40 looks, all featuring Burberry’s new hybrid sneakers. Then the 56 looks for women ran the gamut, from daytime passages that included the classic Burberry check to full on ball gowns. Models climbed onto tables set with silver and crystal, while attendees stood in the dark. A hundred-strong choir sang and an orchestra played.

Balenciaga FW22

Courtesy Balenciaga fw22

Sunday March 6 2022

Location: Aeroport du Bourget, Paris

Designer: Demna

Set Designer: Niklas Bildstein Zaar

Hair: Gary Gil

Makeup: Inge Grognard

Opening model: Minttu Vesala

Closing model: Eliza Douglas



The Show: Blue and yellow Ukrainian-flag T-shirts were laid on every chair. Then Balenciaga designer Demna's voice rang out reading a Ukrainian poem. Models walked through a snowstorm carrying what appeared to be giant garbage bags representing the plight of refugees. With over a million people now fleeing from Ukraine the show couldn't have been more poignant. “This show needs no explanation,” Demna wrote. “It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”

Off-White FW22

Off-white fw22/Catwalk Pictures

Monday, February 28 2022

Location: Palais Brongniart - Bourse, Paris

Designer: Virgil Abloh

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Ib Kamara

Hair: Jawara

Makeup: Cécile Paravina

Opening model: Grace Quaye

Closing model: Debra Shaw



The Show: Virgil Abloh's posthumous Off-White FW22show was entitled 'Spaceship Earth.’ The set included a massive chandelier and stacks of speakers set in clear plastic. The DJ Jeff Mills provided the music. Off-White’s parent company New Guards Group streamed the show in 100 storefronts across Paris installed with TV monitors for the occasion. After the ready-to-wear and included a new high fashion line.