FW22 Denim Trends: soft acid, patches and quilted effects

Each runway season, fashion's love affair with denim goes from strength to strength and FW22 was certainly no exception. Long seen as an American staple, the versatility of denim has meant it now has global appeal.

According to Fashion Snoops' vice president, Melissa Moylan, "Denim gave designers the opportunity to explore fresh washes and finishes. Some of the key ones were an overall soft and acid wash. Different motifs included patched or quilted effects," Moylan said, adding that these details underscore the Y2K trend’s staying power. This report highlights some of the most innovative designs seen on this season's major runways from New York and London to Milan and Paris.

Christian Siriano (New York)

Image: Courtesy Christian Siriano FW22

Christian Siriano recently started to collaborate with the Gloria Vanderbilt brand and teased some of the future collection in his FW22 runway show. He showed a variety of looks including a cropped denim boiler suit in a light wash; a dark wash mini dress shown with a blue latex collar and gloves; a light wash straight leg jean with pieced-in strips in contrasting washes, a self belt and a quirky quilted denim cocoon hoodie.

Image: Courtesy Christian Siriano FW22

Ahluwalia (London)

Image: Courtesy Adhuwahlia FW22

Ahluwalia showed during LFW with a collection that explored creative director Priya Ahluwalia’s connection to both ‘Bollywood’ and ‘Nollywood’. A double denim ensemble included a slim fit jacket with jeans that cinched at the ankle. Both were laser printed and then overlaid in parts with a grid pattern that included an 'A' for Ahluwalia. The grid pattern appeared again, this time on a halter necked slim fit jumpsuit. A wide brimmed darker denim bucket hat topped off the look.

Image: Courtesy Adhuwahlia FW22

Diesel (Milan)

Image: Courtesy Diesel FW22

At Diesel, creative director Glenn Martens gave a nod to such Y2K pop stars as Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. He showed an outfit that included a denim bralette and jeans with a stitched quilted pattern and a matching shoulder bag. Low-rise jeans with a shredded waistband were twinned to a fitted cropped jacket. A stone washed double layered trench coat was a showstopper.

Image: Courtesy Diesel FW22

Dior (Paris)

Image: Courtesy Christian Dior FW22

At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri showed denim separates in a variety of washes and finishes. A baggy legged jean with a corset inspired bodice was shown in a stenciled print as well as in dark wash denim. A partially faded jacket with contrasting dark denim sleeves and layered skirt was shown to stunning effect.