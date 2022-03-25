FW22 Fashion trends: five must-have accessories

The accessories industry is a billion dollar business, and an integral part of any brand's seasonal offering. For FW22 designers showed a variety of fun and even kooky items to accessorize their looks. This included menswear ties, over-the-knee socks, baseball caps, futuristic sunglasses and faux fur hats and scarves.

Over-the-knee socks

Image: Courtesy Simone Rocha FW22

With so many shorts, short dresses and mini skirts on display, it stood to reason that over-the-knee boots and socks were prevalent. After all, these looks are for fall and winter. At Max Mara, designer Ian Griffiths showed a very unique gum soled sock boot. As an alternative to boots, designers including Chanel and Hermés accessorized short looks with thigh high socks. At Simone Rocha they were bedazzled.

Image: Courtesy Max Mara FW22

Image: Courtesy Chanel FW22

Menswear ties

Image: Courtesy Kenzo FW22

Designers including Rokh, Gucci, Raf Simons and Coperni accessorized masculine looks with traditional menswear ties. The ties at Kenzo included the house's iconic poppy emblem. At Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière played with androgynous tailoring reminiscent of Diane Keaton's character, Annie Hall.

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton FW22

Image: Courtesy Rokh SS22

Baseball caps

Image: Courtesy Coach 1941 FW22

Baseball caps may be considered as 'all-American' but they cropped up on many runways in London, Milan and Paris as well, including at Patou, Courrèges and Burberry. Coach 1941 and Gucci showed them in the house logo and there were over-sized versions at Off-White.

Image: Courtesy Off-White FW22

Futuristic sunglasses

Image: Courtesy Dior FW22

Despite it being the cold weather season, many designers showed sunglasses, often in futuristic looking styles were shown at several shows including at Balenciaga, Dior and Acne Studios.

Image: Courtesy Givenchy FW22

Faux fur hats

Image: Courtesy Laquan Smith FW22

In recent years, most of the world's major fashion designers have turned away from using animal skins. For FW22 faux fur was used to great effect for a variety of styles including oversized headgear; shown at Gucci, Acne Studios, Balenciaga, 16 Arlington, LaQuan Smith and Versace.