FW22 footwear trends: over the knee boots

During the fw22 runway season, many designers chose to show over the knee and thigh high boots to accessorize a variety of different silhouettes. Here are our top ten favorite versions.

Designer: Bottega Veneta

Image: Courtesy Bottega Veneta FW22

Boot style: A black intrecciato woven leather boot with a banana heel and square toe

Styling: A mid-length fit-and-flare dress with a long fringed trim and a handheld bag in a large weave.

Designer: Coperni

Image: Courtesy Coperni FW22

Boot style: A pointed toe leather boot with a skinny metal heel and diagonal zippers on the upper.

Styling: A sheer strapless chiffon mini dress with a matching train.

Designer: Courrèges

Image: Courtesy Courrèges FW22

Boot style: A white leathr boot with a pointed toe and buckled detail on the upper

Styling: A white strappy mini dress with cutouts at the waist

Designer: Christian Dior

Image: Courtesy Christian Dior FW22

Boot style: A black patent leather boot with a stiletto heel and a pointed toe

Styling: A mid-length off-white chiffon dress with a slouchy-shouldered jacket

Designer: Elie Saab

Image: Courtesy Elie Saab FW22

Boot style: A magenta leather boot with a platform sole

Styling: A long sleeved green and blue printed mini dress with pops of magenta and a contrast collar and tie; magenta gloves

Designer: Etro

Image: Courtesy Etro FW22

Boot style: A pointed toe camel suede boot with a leather strap detail on the upper and a flat heel

Styling: A long sleeved crochet mini dress with decals; a woven leather belt and cross-body bag

Designer: Givenchy

Image: Courtesy Givenchy FW22

Boot style: A super slim pointed toe leather boot with a wedge heel

Styling: Layers of grey sweats and tshirts featuring the brand name; black tights and gloves

Designer: Isabel Marant

Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant FW22

Boot style: A metallic blue leather pointed toe boot with a block heel

Styling: A blue oversized bomber jacket and knit mini dress

Designer: Moschino

Image: Courtesy Moschino FW22

Boot style: A gold pointed toe boot with stencilled details of lion heads

Styling: A red paisley print mini dress; cropped quilted bomber jacket; satchel with chain strap and gold jewelry

Designer: Roberto Cavalli

Image: Roberto Cavalli FW22

Boot style: A pale green pointed toe boot with roses in relief

Styling: A strapless mini dress with rose print and roses in relief to match the boot