FW22 Handbag trends - hobo bags

For FW22 many designers showed 'hobo' bags. A hobo bag can come in various shapes and sizes, but is easily identifiable due to its crescent silhouette, top zipper and slouchy look. Once considered to be a bohemian style, this season they could be seen accessorizing a variety of looks, from casual to tailored.

Here are our top ten favorites from the season, expected to be surefire hits with consumers.

Bottega Veneta

Image: Courtesy Bottega Veneta FW22

Details: small size hobo: bright white intrecciato woven leather with a metal handle

Styling: sleeveless mohair dress with deep v-neck; yellow intrecciato thigh high boots

Miu Miu

Image: Courtesy Miu Miu FW22

Details: small size hobo: brown stained leather with metal hardware and wide strap

Styling: plaid skirt with double belts, white shirt and zip up cardigan under stained leather aviator jacket with faux fur lapels

Chanel

Image: Courtesy Chanel FW22

Details: medium size hobo: pink and navy plaid tweed with a mixed tweed/chain strap

Styling: a total look including tweed plaid dress and pants; classic Chanel accessories and mid calf rubber boots with Chanel logo

Chloé

Image: Courtesy Chloé FW22

Details: medium size hobo: unlined tan leather with black patent inner drawstring bag, circular hardware and whip stitched details on sides and strap

Styling: soft sheer empire waist dress with tan leather stenciled bodice; lug sole black leather boots with contrast stitching

Louis Vuitton

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton FW22

Details: medium size hobo: beige leather with surface stitching, smooth leather strap and side detail

Styling: cowl neck shirt and needle cord dirndl miniskirt; leather spectator lace up shoes

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton FW22

Details: medium size hobo: printed floral and LV logo design and a chain handle

Styling: ombré dress with David Sims photograph and oversized single button blazer; brown knee high boots

Tod's

Image: Courtesy Tod's FW22

Details: medium size hobo: smooth tan leather with adjustable strap and metal 'T' accessory

Styling: teddy fur bomber jacket over sweater and cargo pants; crepe soled boots

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Image: Courtesy Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood FW22

Details: medium size hobo: green silk with blue fringe and scarf handle

Styling: printed satin blouse and skirt with matching boots; yellow opera gloves

Connor Ives

Image: Courtesy Connor Ives FW22

Details: large size hobo: ombré brown and beige fabric to match dress with a double wide handle

Styling: Sleeveless drop waist dress; mismatched boots and printed silk headscarf

Dsquared2

Image: Courtesy Dsquared2 FW22

Details: large size hobo: puffy beige quilted nylon with a canvas strap

Styling: mixed geo print dress, white faux fur coat, Inca wool hoodie, strappy sandals, fluffy socks

Givenchy

Image: Courtesy Givenchy FW22

Details: large size hobo: black lambskin leather with feet, chain handle

Styling: sleeveless DB coat dress, thigh high boots and shield sunglasses