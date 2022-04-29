FW22 Jewelry Trends: crystal and Lucite necklaces, body jewelry, earrings and more

Using crystal as a cost effective way to emulate diamonds dates back to the late 19th century. Daniel Swarovski is credited with inventing a machine to create precision-cut, premium-quality lead glass crystals using a composition of sand, quartz, and other minerals. Lucite jewelry is made from acrylic resin and was created by DuPont in 1937. Today, Lucite has become a general term for all forms of plastic jewelry. During the FW22 runway season several designers used costume jewelry made from crystal, diamante and Lucite to accessorize their looks. Here are the ten best looks from the recent collections.

Bora Aksu

The London designer juxtaposed a tailored daytime outfit that included a houndstooth coat dress with a plaid duster and diamond patterned tights and gloves with shoulder duster crystal earrings.

Vetements

Guram Gvasalia used an oversized crystal necklace and crystal earrings to contrast with an activewear look that included a white puffer coat over a neon pink mock turtleneck, black pants and red shoes.

Miu Miu

Shown on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, the Miu Miu collection included some sheer dresses embellished with sequins and crystals. They were accessorized with leather and crystal chokers and cuffs, leg warmers and ballet slippers.

Moschino

Jeremy Scott's inspiration was the bedroom scene from Stanley Kubrick’s film '2001: A Space Odyssey'. According to Vogue.com the designer explained “I was thinking about the furniture you’d find in a mansion: the Chesterfield dresser, grandfather clocks, picture frames, Persian rugs, birdcages”. The show included Mariacarla Boscono in a black satin gown with eighties shoulders embellished with a a crystal chandelier print and matching shoulder duster earrings. Boscono carried a clutch in the shape of a mantelpiece clock.

Tia Adeola

New York designer Tia Adeola showed a crystal and lucite necklace with a sheer bra and pants embellished with feathers and a lamé diamond pattern.

Off-White

In a posthumous show designed by Virgil Abloh, Naomi Campbell wore a large bib necklace made from Lucite drops and carried a matching minaudière clutch bag. The legendary supermodel wore a black floor length coat with blue velvet pants and a tall bucket hat.

Bronx & Banco

Australian brand Bronx & Banco showed crystal body jewelry under a sequined two-piece suit, accessorized with platform sandals and a whimsical 'lipstick' minaudière.

Simone Rocha

The London designer Simone Rocha showed a sheer shift dress embroidered with swans over a gray knit bodysuit with opera length gloves and thigh high stockings. The neckline of the dress was decorated with green crystal with earrings to match. The make up included eyes outlined with crystal and pearls.

Carolina Herrera

In New York, Wes Gordon kept things classic at Carolina Herrera. Rachel Marx wore a strappy black dress with a fitted bodice and a ruffle. It was accessorized with a gold and crystal necklace and matching earrings.

Burberry

Showing in London off-season, Riccardo Tisci presented three looks featuring diamante face framing jewelry applied by storied makeup artist Pat McGrath. A cream satin column dress was embellished with diamante brooches under a matching jacket.