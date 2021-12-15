FW22 Key Color Predictions For Menswear

Ahead of the FW22 men's buying season we present key color predictions using colors from the Sophicolor.com library.

Recharge and reset

In Fall/Winter 2022 society continues to pursue 'a new normal' with a slower pace of life and a renewed emphasis on health and wellbeing. It's time to recharge the batteries and reset one's value system, focusing on spirituality, community and the environment. Weather patterns are unpredictable and consumers will become more aware of seasonal changes, while still desiring trans-seasonal color palettes in some instances. This will have a direct impact on their color choices.

Harvest

Pexel/Sophicolor

Inspired by a festival that predates religion, celebrating a successful harvest can be found in various forms the world over. It's a busy time of year for the farming community as they gather in the crops; inspired by wheat fields and golden skies. It's a classic fall palette for sweaters and outerwear.

Color Palette: Yellow and brown shades mix with burgundy and orange, and a pop of grey blue.

Bouquet

Pexel/Sophicolor

Focusing here on the flowers, such as pansies, that bloom in the winter months. Flowers can speak to us put us in touch with our spirituality. It's a palette that lends itself to intarsia patterns on sweater knits and prints for shirts for use throughout the season.

Color Palette: Bold shades of peach, pink and orange work back to purple, brown and cream.

Beach

Pexel/Sophicolor

Walking on the winter beach can be just as alluring as in summer and is beneficial to health. The pale sunlight evokes a sense of wellbeing, while walking on sand, instead of the sidewalk, strengthens muscles. This palette works well for high-tech materials for use in rainwear and casualwear.

Color Palette: Icy and acid toned pastels are toned down by navy, teal and dark green.

Wonderland

Pexel/Sophicolor

Due to global warming, heavy snowfall is more rare than 20-30 years ago. Go out and enjoy the winter wonderland, as it is usually short-lived. This is a color palette that works well for outerwear, sweater knit layers and plaids.

Color Palette: Classic blue, green and ochre tones are tempered by navy, off-white, shades of grey and popped with neon blue.