FW22 Ready-to-wear ad campaigns – the top ten
For FW22, ready-to-wear designers hired the world’s top industry professionals to create their all-important advertising campaigns. Amongst the up-and-coming names are many that have portfolios going back to the ‘eighties and ‘nineties. This includes photographers David Sims, Steven Meisel and Craig McDean; creative director Fabien Baron; stylists Melanie Ward and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele; hair stylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath. Here are our picks for the top ten ready-to-wear campaigns for FW22.
Loewe
The fw 22 campaign focuses on “Loewe’s power to occupy a singular
space at the intersection of fashion, art, and life.”
Setting: a sculpture of a giant pumpkin by artist Anthea Hamilton is placed in both rural and urban settings as well as in the studio
Creative Director: Jonathan Anderson
Art Directors: Mathias Augustyniak & Michael Amzalag
Photographer: David Sims
Models: Anok Yai, Lina Zhang, Jeanne Cadieu and Violette Meima
Stylist: Benjamin Bruno
Hair: Duffy
Makeup: Lucia Pieroni
Instagram: loewe/ 4m followers
Ports 1961
Single and group portraits of top models in ‘noirish’ black-and-white
photographs taken in a popular spot with Influencers in Brooklyn.
Setting: the streets of Brooklyn, New York
Creative Director: Karl Templer
Art Director: Fabien Baron
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Models: Bella Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Sora Choi, Milla Van Eeten, and Acherin Madit
Stylist: Karl Templer
Hair: Guido Palau
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Instagram: ports1961/132K followers
Fabiana Filippi
According to the brand’s Instagram account “The Fabiana Filippi woman
for fw22 embodies contemporary elegance with essential game-changing
finishing touches”.
Setting: in and around a building from the ’Brutalist’ movement.
Creative Director: Susanna Cucco
Photographer: Josh Olins
Model: Grace Clover
Stylist: Sissy Vian
Instagram: fabianafilippi/212K followers
Louis Vuitton
According to the House, “Nicolas Ghesquière’s Fall-Winter 2022
collection is dedicated to youth, exploring the formative adolescent
years that allow one to forge character”.
Setting: A forest with models styled to look like living paintings.
Creative Director: Nicolas Ghesquière
Photographer: David Sims
Models: Elio Berenett, Ida Heiner, Kristine Lindseth, Qisi Feng, Tida Rosvall, Victoria Fawole
Stylist: Marie-Amélie Sauvé
Hair: Duffy
Makeup: Lucia Pieroni
Instagram: louisvuitton/ 48.7 m followers
Blumarine
Featuring looks from the fw2022 runway collection with a focus on the
color pink.
Setting: a pink car that has been submerged underwater.
Creative Director: Nicola Brognano
Photographer: Petra Collins
Model: Sasha Pivovarova
Stylist: Lotta Volkova
Hair: Holli Smith
Makeup: Kali Kennedy
Instagram: blumarine/ 800K followers
Dior
Entitled ‘The Next Era,’ the campaign includes images based on
portraits that were painted anywhere between the sixteenth and
nineteenth centuries.
Setting: The set is designed to look like an art gallery, and it was photographed against a backdrop of vibrant red.
Creative Director: Maria Grazia Chiuri
Photographer: Brigitte Niedermair
Models: América González, Maryel Uchida, Philyne Mercedes, and Steinberg
Stylist: Elin Svahn
Hair: Damien Boissinot
Makeup: Peter Philips
Instagram: dior/ 41.5 m followers
Miu Miu
‘Character Study’ shows intimate portraits of strong women who stare
back at the camera.
Setting: shot in the studio
Creative Director: Miuccia Prada
Photographer: Tyrone Lebon
Models: Emma Corrin, Maty Drazek, Amber Later, Jade Rabarivelo, Emily Ratajkowski, Demi Singleton, Sydney Sweeney
Stylist: Lotta Volkova
Instagram: miumiu/ 9.5m followers
Zadig & Voltaire
‘Vibrant shadows, bright lights: the story of an incandescent youth.
One that deconstructs to build something better. The gaze is turned
towards the future’.
Setting: interior shots with furniture
Creative Director: Edouard Risselet
Photographer: Drew Vickers
Model: Elisa Nijman
Stylist: Sheila Single
Hair: Yoann Fernandez
Makeup: Satoko Watanabe
Instagram: zadigetvoltaire / 1.1m followers
Fendi
According to the House’s Instagram account, “Creating and
counterbalancing a unique sense of movement and structure, the Fendi
fw22 collection challenges notions of power, blurring and reshaping
boundaries.”
Setting: A studio setting with a pink background
Creative Director: Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse and Karl Bolander
Photographer: Craig McDean
Film Director: Julien Pujol
Models: Bella Hadid, Julia Nobis, Rayssa Medeiros, Steph Shiu, Victoria Fawole
Stylist: Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming
Hair: Anthony Turner
Makeup: Peter Phillips
Instagram: fendi/ 20m followers
Moschino
Featuring top models from past and present wearing designs from the
fw22 runway collection, the campaign is shot in moody black and white.
Setting: Furniture covered in white drapes
Creative Director: Jeremy Scott
Art Director: Jason Duzansky
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Models: Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono, Mila van Eeten, Shalom Harlow, Sora Choi
Stylist: Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele
Hair: Guido Palau
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Instagram: moschino/ 12m followers
Prada
A juxtaposition of seemingly unrelated objects and models facing the
camera. Prada has shared in its release of the campaign that these
objects hold intimate personal meaning for each of the stars.
Setting: in the studio
Creative Director: Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons, Ferdinando Verderi
Photographer: David Sims
Models: Hunter Schafer, Loli Bahia, Sora Choi, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Amanda Murphy, Kai Newman, and Lina Zhang
Instagram: prada/ 30m followers
Zimmermann
Beauise Ferwerda ‘haunts’ the grounds of a ruined château as a fairy
tale princess.
Setting: Château de Gudanes, France
Creative Director: Emil Vrisakis/The Smile Agency
Photographer: Benny Horne
Video Director: Andy Swartz
Art Director: Gabriele Hackworthy
Model: Beauise Ferwerda
Stylist: Romy Frydman
Hair: James Rowe
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Instagram: zimmermann/3m followers