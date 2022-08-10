FW22 Ready-to-wear ad campaigns – the top ten

For FW22, ready-to-wear designers hired the world’s top industry professionals to create their all-important advertising campaigns. Amongst the up-and-coming names are many that have portfolios going back to the ‘eighties and ‘nineties. This includes photographers David Sims, Steven Meisel and Craig McDean; creative director Fabien Baron; stylists Melanie Ward and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele; hair stylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath. Here are our picks for the top ten ready-to-wear campaigns for FW22.

Loewe

The fw 22 campaign focuses on “Loewe’s power to occupy a singular space at the intersection of fashion, art, and life.”

Setting: a sculpture of a giant pumpkin by artist Anthea Hamilton is placed in both rural and urban settings as well as in the studio

Creative Director: Jonathan Anderson

Art Directors: Mathias Augustyniak & Michael Amzalag

Photographer: David Sims

Models: Anok Yai, Lina Zhang, Jeanne Cadieu and Violette Meima

Stylist: Benjamin Bruno

Hair: Duffy

Makeup: Lucia Pieroni

Instagram: loewe/ 4m followers

Ports 1961

Image: Courtesy Ports 1961 fw22

Single and group portraits of top models in ‘noirish’ black-and-white photographs taken in a popular spot with Influencers in Brooklyn.

Setting: the streets of Brooklyn, New York

Creative Director: Karl Templer

Art Director: Fabien Baron

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Models: Bella Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Sora Choi, Milla Van Eeten, and Acherin Madit

Stylist: Karl Templer

Hair: Guido Palau

Makeup: Pat McGrath

Instagram: ports1961/132K followers

Image: Courtesy Ports 1961 fw22

Fabiana Filippi

Image: Courtesy Fabiana Filippi fw22

According to the brand’s Instagram account “The Fabiana Filippi woman for fw22 embodies contemporary elegance with essential game-changing finishing touches”.

Setting: in and around a building from the ’Brutalist’ movement.

Creative Director: Susanna Cucco

Photographer: Josh Olins

Model: Grace Clover

Stylist: Sissy Vian

Instagram: fabianafilippi/212K followers

Louis Vuitton

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton fw22

According to the House, “Nicolas Ghesquière’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection is dedicated to youth, exploring the formative adolescent years that allow one to forge character”. Setting: A forest with models styled to look like living paintings.

Creative Director: Nicolas Ghesquière

Photographer: David Sims

Models: Elio Berenett, Ida Heiner, Kristine Lindseth, Qisi Feng, Tida Rosvall, Victoria Fawole

Stylist: Marie-Amélie Sauvé

Hair: Duffy

Makeup: Lucia Pieroni

Instagram: louisvuitton/ 48.7 m followers

Blumarine

Image: Courtesy Blumarine fw22

Featuring looks from the fw2022 runway collection with a focus on the color pink.

Setting: a pink car that has been submerged underwater.

Creative Director: Nicola Brognano

Photographer: Petra Collins

Model: Sasha Pivovarova

Stylist: Lotta Volkova

Hair: Holli Smith

Makeup: Kali Kennedy

Instagram: blumarine/ 800K followers

Dior

Image: Courtesy Miu Miu fw22

Entitled ‘The Next Era,’ the campaign includes images based on portraits that were painted anywhere between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries.

Setting: The set is designed to look like an art gallery, and it was photographed against a backdrop of vibrant red.

Creative Director: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Photographer: Brigitte Niedermair

Models: América González, Maryel Uchida, Philyne Mercedes, and Steinberg

Stylist: Elin Svahn

Hair: Damien Boissinot

Makeup: Peter Philips

Instagram: dior/ 41.5 m followers

Image: Courtesy Dior fw22

Miu Miu

Image: Courtesy Miu Miu fw22

‘Character Study’ shows intimate portraits of strong women who stare back at the camera.

Setting: shot in the studio

Creative Director: Miuccia Prada

Photographer: Tyrone Lebon

Models: Emma Corrin, Maty Drazek, Amber Later, Jade Rabarivelo, Emily Ratajkowski, Demi Singleton, Sydney Sweeney

Stylist: Lotta Volkova

Instagram: miumiu/ 9.5m followers

Image: Courtesy Miu Miu fw22

Zadig & Voltaire

Image: Courtesy Zadig & Voltaire fw22

‘Vibrant shadows, bright lights: the story of an incandescent youth. One that deconstructs to build something better. The gaze is turned towards the future’.

Setting: interior shots with furniture

Creative Director: Edouard Risselet

Photographer: Drew Vickers

Model: Elisa Nijman

Stylist: Sheila Single

Hair: Yoann Fernandez

Makeup: Satoko Watanabe

Instagram: zadigetvoltaire / 1.1m followers

Fendi

Image: Courtesy Fendi fw22

According to the House’s Instagram account, “Creating and counterbalancing a unique sense of movement and structure, the Fendi fw22 collection challenges notions of power, blurring and reshaping boundaries.”

Setting: A studio setting with a pink background

Creative Director: Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse and Karl Bolander

Photographer: Craig McDean

Film Director: Julien Pujol

Models: Bella Hadid, Julia Nobis, Rayssa Medeiros, Steph Shiu, Victoria Fawole

Stylist: Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming

Hair: Anthony Turner

Makeup: Peter Phillips

Instagram: fendi/ 20m followers

Moschino

Image: Courtesy Moschino fw22

Featuring top models from past and present wearing designs from the fw22 runway collection, the campaign is shot in moody black and white.

Setting: Furniture covered in white drapes

Creative Director: Jeremy Scott

Art Director: Jason Duzansky

Photographer: Steven Meisel

Models: Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono, Mila van Eeten, Shalom Harlow, Sora Choi

Stylist: Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele

Hair: Guido Palau

Makeup: Pat McGrath

Instagram: moschino/ 12m followers

Prada

Image: Courtesy Prada fw22

A juxtaposition of seemingly unrelated objects and models facing the camera. Prada has shared in its release of the campaign that these objects hold intimate personal meaning for each of the stars.

Setting: in the studio

Creative Director: Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons, Ferdinando Verderi

Photographer: David Sims

Models: Hunter Schafer, Loli Bahia, Sora Choi, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Amanda Murphy, Kai Newman, and Lina Zhang

Instagram: prada/ 30m followers

Zimmermann

Image: Courtesy Zimmermann fw22

Beauise Ferwerda ‘haunts’ the grounds of a ruined château as a fairy tale princess.

Setting: Château de Gudanes, France

Creative Director: Emil Vrisakis/The Smile Agency

Photographer: Benny Horne

Video Director: Andy Swartz

Art Director: Gabriele Hackworthy

Model: Beauise Ferwerda

Stylist: Romy Frydman

Hair: James Rowe

Makeup: Jodie Boland

Instagram: zimmermann/3m followers