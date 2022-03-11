FW22 runway models who walked the most major shows
According to models.com, "the runway is the true domain of models -
magazine covers and campaigns may be overrun with celebrities, but
models will always dominate (the) catwalk. It takes a special breed of
model to walk hundreds of shows per year and connect with the vision
of countless designers, but the ones who can pull off the impressive
feat hold a special place in the business". Here is a list of the ten
models who walked the most FW22 shows in ascending order.
Louise Robert
Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant FW22/Catwalk Pictures
Fashion Shows Walked: 24
Nationality: Belgian
Mother Agency: Ulla Models Antwerp
Instagram: louise.robert
Followers: 10K Awar Odhiang
Image: Courtesy Ports 1962 FW22
Fashion Shows Walked: 24
Nationality: Canadian
Mother Agency: Mode Models International (Calgary)
Instagram: awarodhiang
Followers: 7K Maty Fall
Image: Off-White FW22/Catwalk Pictures
Fashion Shows Walked: 24
Nationality: Senegalese/ Italian
Mother Agency: IMG
Instagram: dibaamaty
Followers: 51.3K Tanya Churbanova
Image: Courtesy Dion Lee FW22
Fashion Shows Walked: 25
Nationality: Russian
Mother Agency: Number Management (Moscow)
Instagram: tanya_churbanova
Followers: 15K Vilma Sjöberg
Image: Courtesy Versace FW22
Fashion Shows Walked: 26
Nationality: Swedish
Mother Agency: MIKAs (Stockholm)
Instagram: vilmasj
Followers: 11K Yilan Hua
Image: Courtesy Fendi FW22
Fashion Shows Walked: 30
Nationality: Chinese
Mother Agency: The Face Paris
Instagram: yilan_hua
Followers: 68K Caren Jepkemei
Image: Connor Ives FW22/Catwalk Pictures
Fashion Shows Walked: 32
Nationality: Kenyan
Mother Agency: Relatum Model Management (Zagreb)
Instagram: caren_jepkemei
Followers: 8.3K Victoria Fawole
Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant
Fashion Shows Walked: 33
Nationality: Nigerian
Mother Agency: Milk Management
Instagram: victoriafawole_
Followers: 4K Sherry Shi
Image: Courtesy Chloé FW22
Fashion Shows Walked: 34
Nationality: American
Mother Agency: IMG
Instagram: sherryramsayshi
Followers: 32K América González
Image: Courtesy Carolina Herrera fw22
Fashion Shows Walked: 34
Nationality: Venezuelan
Mother Agency: Supreme Management
Instagram: saiyanbride
Followers: 5K