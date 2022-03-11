FW22 runway models who walked the most major shows

According to models.com, "the runway is the true domain of models - magazine covers and campaigns may be overrun with celebrities, but models will always dominate (the) catwalk. It takes a special breed of model to walk hundreds of shows per year and connect with the vision of countless designers, but the ones who can pull off the impressive feat hold a special place in the business". Here is a list of the ten models who walked the most FW22 shows in ascending order.

Louise Robert

Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant FW22/Catwalk Pictures

Fashion Shows Walked: 24

Nationality: Belgian

Mother Agency: Ulla Models Antwerp

Instagram: louise.robert

Followers: 10K

Awar Odhiang