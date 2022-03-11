  • Home
  • FW22 runway models who walked the most major shows

By Jayne Mountford

3 hours ago

Image: Courtesy, Max Mara, Jil Sander, Fendi

FW22 runway models who walked the most major shows

According to models.com, "the runway is the true domain of models - magazine covers and campaigns may be overrun with celebrities, but models will always dominate (the) catwalk. It takes a special breed of model to walk hundreds of shows per year and connect with the vision of countless designers, but the ones who can pull off the impressive feat hold a special place in the business". Here is a list of the ten models who walked the most FW22 shows in ascending order.

Louise Robert

Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant FW22/Catwalk Pictures

Fashion Shows Walked: 24
Nationality: Belgian
Mother Agency: Ulla Models Antwerp
Instagram: louise.robert
Followers: 10K

Awar Odhiang

Image: Courtesy Ports 1962 FW22

Fashion Shows Walked: 24
Nationality: Canadian
Mother Agency: Mode Models International (Calgary)
Instagram: awarodhiang
Followers: 7K

Maty Fall

Image: Off-White FW22/Catwalk Pictures

Fashion Shows Walked: 24
Nationality: Senegalese/ Italian
Mother Agency: IMG
Instagram: dibaamaty
Followers: 51.3K

Tanya Churbanova

Image: Courtesy Dion Lee FW22

Fashion Shows Walked: 25
Nationality: Russian
Mother Agency: Number Management (Moscow)
Instagram: tanya_churbanova
Followers: 15K

Vilma Sjöberg

Image: Courtesy Versace FW22

Fashion Shows Walked: 26
Nationality: Swedish
Mother Agency: MIKAs (Stockholm)
Instagram: vilmasj
Followers: 11K

Yilan Hua

Image: Courtesy Fendi FW22

Fashion Shows Walked: 30
Nationality: Chinese
Mother Agency: The Face Paris
Instagram: yilan_hua
Followers: 68K

Caren Jepkemei

Image: Connor Ives FW22/Catwalk Pictures

Fashion Shows Walked: 32
Nationality: Kenyan
Mother Agency: Relatum Model Management (Zagreb)
Instagram: caren_jepkemei
Followers: 8.3K

Victoria Fawole

Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant

Fashion Shows Walked: 33
Nationality: Nigerian
Mother Agency: Milk Management
Instagram: victoriafawole_
Followers: 4K

Sherry Shi

Image: Courtesy Chloé FW22

Fashion Shows Walked: 34
Nationality: American
Mother Agency: IMG
Instagram: sherryramsayshi
Followers: 32K

América González

Image: Courtesy Carolina Herrera fw22

Fashion Shows Walked: 34
Nationality: Venezuelan
Mother Agency: Supreme Management
Instagram: saiyanbride
Followers: 5K