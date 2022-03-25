FW22 womenswear catwalk color trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key Women’s catwalk colour directions for Fall Winter 2022-23.

New explorations of colour introduce fresh excitement to the fashion palette. Core basics are reconsidered and refined whilst classic combinations take a more sophisticated approach. Hues that transcend seasons, material applications or product categories are key in meeting consumer demand for trends with longevity.

Luminous Browns

Classic browns become luminous adding a new sophistication to earthy, humble tones. Tan tones are enriched, and deeper, darker hues appear to glow with undertones of subtle yellow and peach. Luxurious materials, soft but with a subtle sheen, amplify colour radiance and bring a statement quality to a core palette colour.

Vintage Sport Combos

New colour combinations take cues from vintage sports, filtered through a modern, playful yet curated lens. The off-beat pastels and muted bright of retro sportswear are applied to fashion pieces, creating refreshing colour combinations that are equally unexpected yet harmonious. Sheer, lightweight fabrics juxtaposed against wools and knits, serve to add to the depth of contrast.

Acai Cacao

A validation of our SS23 Fashion Forward forecast, Acai Cacao speaks to the increasing longevity and transeasonality of colour trends. The rich purple-brown hue offer a cool, sophisticated alternative to the traditionally warm-toned colours of winter and translates easily across material categories, from fluid drape fabrics to smooth premium leathers.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Colour Directions Report. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.