FW23 colours at Paris Fashion Week

Paris fashion week for the FW23 season ran from February 27 through March 7. Several colours, including shades of brown, bright red, pastel shades and black & white emerged as key notes.

Brownie Points

Just as we saw in Milan, designers used a wide range of brown shades in combination with other colours.

Akris #9

Image: Akris fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Albert Kriemler created a layered look: a geometric print jacket and pants in brown, beige, white and orange, with a brown turtleneck underneath and a heather brown rib knit layer over the pants. A brown satchel and lug sole boots completed the look.

Miu Miu #40

Image: Miu Miu fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Miucca Prada’s diffusion line, a brown four buttoned broad-shouldered leather jacket over a bright green jacket and sheer nude blouse and skirt. Accessories included an orange bag and black slingbacks.

Dries Van Noten #28

Image: Dries Van Noten fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A shirt and double layered skirt in various materials, all in shades of brown. The look was accessorized with long brown platform boots.

Red letter day

Designers used a bright red hue similar to the one used in New York

AZ Factory #15

Image: AZ Factory fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy, a long tunic and pants in a black and red geometric print with a rick rack collar in green, yellow and white.

Dundas #1

Image: Dundas fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Peter Dundas showed a red patent and wool mock turtleneck mini dress under an army style long navy coat with red lapels and lining.

Stella Mccartney #56

Image: Stella McCartney fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A white double layer slip with a black and white rendering of a horse’s head and a red chiffon and sequin handkerchief edge.

Sugar plums

Somewhat unexpected in the fall season, designers used pastels, mainly for evening wear.

Victoria Beckham #15

Image: Victoria Beckham fw23//Launchmetrics Spotlight

A mint colored silk ‘forties style dress with a deep decolletage embellished with a feather, and a cape at the shoulder was shown with off-white fishnet hose and stone colored platform pumps.

Valentino #62

Image: Valentino fw23//Launchmetrics Spotlight

Pierpaolo Piccioli showed a long lime coloured long-sleeved, button-through dress and matching tie. He accessorized with bold gold earrings, a white clutch and chunky black patent ankle boots.

Givenchy #37

Image: Givenchy fw23//Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Matthew M. Williams, a lilac chiffon gown with an asymmetric shoulder-line. This was accessorized with a silver ball bearing choker and grey fur pumps.

In black and white

Designers created strong statements for ready-to-wear using outfits rendered in stark black and white.

Balmain #10

Image: Balmain fw23//Launchmetrics Spotlight

Olivier Rousteing showed a black velvet suit. The jacket had a nipped-in waist and straight leg pants. A white angora shrug was shown over it, with a matching beret. Accessories included black gloves, a gold bag and pointed toe flat with a white satin bow.

Chanel #18

Image: Chanel fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Virginie Viard showed a simple black mid-length sheath dress embellished with white marabou feathers. Silver camellia earrings and black patent boots completed the look.

Alexander McQueen #29

Image: Alexander McQueen fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Sarah Burton showed a white satin jumpsuit with a giant black orchid print. The shoulder was vented and cutaway at the sides.