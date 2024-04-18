FW24 Fashion Month’s top influencers include K-pop stars

As previously reported by FashionUnited, according to a report put together by image agency Karla Otto in collaboration with Lefty , the FW24 ready-to-wear runway collections generated an earned media value (EMV) of more than 527.5 million dollars. In the report, the two agencies published the results following their analysis of Instagram posts and TikTok videos from influencers.

Boy Band RIIZE at Louis Vuitton m FW24 Credits: RIIZE at Louis Vuitton m FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The platform looked in particular at the respective impressions and engagement of social media influencers with more than 10,000 followers. They then published a list of the top performers in terms of EMV. With South Korea being one of the biggest luxury brand consumer markets on the planet, it’s no surprise that the higher-end fashion and beauty companies choose K-pop and other Asian celebrities as their global brand ambassadors.

Roseanne Park aka Rosé of Blackpink

Rosé for Tiffany & Co. FW23 Credits: Courtesy/Tiffany & Co.

In March 2021, Rosé made her solo debut with the single album, R. It sold almost half a million copies in its first week, the highest figure by a female K-pop soloist. She had already become the global ambassador for Saint Laurent in July 2020 and global ambassador for Dior in 2021.

IG name: @roses_are_rosie

IG followers: 76.8 million

Nationality: South Korean/New Zealander

FW24 ambassador for: Saint Laurent (four posts on IG)

EMV: 13.4 million dollars - 4.4 percent

Kim Jisoo aka Jisoo of Blackpink

Jisoo attends Dior show FW24 Credits: Paris street fashion FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jisoo made her solo music debut with the single album ‘Me’ in March 2023. It sold 1.03 million copies in less than two days, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female soloist in South Korea, and the first to sell over a million copies. In February 2024, she established her own label named Blissoo. In March 2021, Dior appointed Jisoo as their global ambassador for both Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty.

IG name: @Sooyaaa_

IG followers: 77.6 million

Nationality: South Korean

FW24 ambassador for: Dior (three posts on IG)

EMV: 11.9 million dollars - 5.1 percent

MinGyu Kim aka Mingyu of Seventeen

MinGyu on cover of Elle South Korea October 22 Credits: Courtesy/Elle South Korea

Boy band Seventeen (SVT) made their debut in 2015 and currently has 13 members in three units. Mingyu is a rapper in the Hip-Hop unit. He has emerged as one of its most popular members due to his versatility on-stage and his extreme good looks. In 2024 he was named global brand ambassador for Bulgari.

IG name: @min9yu_k

IG followers: 13.3 million

Nationality: South Korean

FW24 ambassador for: Dior (four posts on IG)

EMV: 9 million dollars - 17.6 percent

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez @ Vetements FW24 Credits: Vetements FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A social media influencer and model, Rodriguez is also the partner of footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. She has appeared in ad campaigns for Gucci, Prada and Chanel. In 2022, she published an autobiography, ‘Soy Georgina.’ Rodriguez walked in Guram Gvasalia’s FW24 Vetements show wearing a maxi dress emblazoned with Ronaldo’s name and team number.

IG name: @georginagio

IG followers: 58.1 million

Nationality: Argentinian/Spanish

FW24 ambassador for: Vetements (two posts on IG)

EMV: 8.2 million dollars - 7.2 percent

Momo Hirai aka Momo of Twice

Momo at Miu Miu FW24 Credits: Miu Miu FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Momo is a member of the nine-strong girl band, Twice, which she joined in 2015. She is considered to be Twice’s best dancer, winning the nickname, "Dance Machine" among her fans. Momo is a brand ambassador for cosmetics line, Wonjungyo, Japanese sports collection, Onitsuka Tiger and, since June 2023, Miu Miu.

IG name: @momo

IG followers: 14.4 million

Nationality: Japanese

FW24 ambassador for: Miu Miu (six posts on IG)

EMV: 5.9 million dollars - 6.8 percent

NCT

Taeyong of NCT for Loewe Resort 2024 Credits: Courtesy/Loewe Resort 2024

NCT (an acronym for Neo Culture Technology), is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by SM Entertainment. Introduced in January 2016, the group currently consists of 26 members divided into six different sub-units, with NC127 being the most popular. Taeyong is the global brand ambassador for Loewe. Jungwoo is the first male brand ambassador in South Korea for Tod's. NCT's Doyoung became the first Asian artist to be named a global brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana in October 2023.

IG name: @nct

IG followers: 17.7 million

Nationality: South Korean

FW24 ambassador for: Dolce & Gabbana, Tod’s (15 posts on IG)

EMV: 5.9 million dollars - 2.3 percent

Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey

Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey @ Givenchy SS24 Credits: Givenchy SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Wurtzbach is a professional model, actress, host, TV personality and a former Miss Philippines. She advocates for reproductive health, LGBTQ rights and gender equality in her home country of the Philippines and in 2023 published a novel. In 2022, she became a brand ambassador for Bulgari and now promotes Genny, Gucci and Tod’s on her social media platforms.

IG name: @piawurtzbach

IG followers: 14.7 million

Nationality: Germany/Philippines

FW24 ambassador for: Genny, Gucci, Tod’s (52 posts on IG)

EMV: 5.5 million dollars - 1 percent

Jennie Kim aka Jennie of Blackpink

Jennie Kim for Calvin Klein FW23 Credits: Courtesy/Calvin Klein FW23

Jennie has been described as the world's ‘It Girl’, embracing haute couture style while maintaining her signature cool-girl attitude. She has been working with Chanel as their brand ambassador since 2017.

IG name: @jennierubyjane

IG followers: 83.8 million

Nationality: South Korean

FW24 ambassador for: Chanel (two posts on IG)

EMV: 5.3 million dollars - 3.2 percent

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain/Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood FW24 Credits: Kronthaler Westwood FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Chamberlain is a Youtuber, coffee connoisseur, podcaster and entrepreneur. After posting her thrifting videos online she made connections in the fashion and beauty industries and became brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2021 and Lancôme in 2023.

IG name: @emmachamberlain

IG followers: 15.5 million

Nationality: US

FW24 ambassador for: Acne Studios and six other brands (seven posts on IG)

EMV: 4.8 million dollars - 4.5 percent

Kim Seung Min aka Seungmin of Stray Kids

Seungmin @Loewe FW24 Credits: Paris street style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Stray Kids (SKZ) emerged from a 2017 reality show of the same name, with Seungmin as their lead vocalist. He made his debut as a Loewe brand ambassador at their March 2024 ready-to-wear FW24 show.

IG name: @miniverse_

IG followers: 7.5 million

Nationality: South Korean

FW24 ambassador for: Loewe (three posts on IG)