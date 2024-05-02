FW24 Season: Models who walked the most runways
Several sought-after models walked in more than thirty runway shows during the Fall/Winter 24 ready-to-wear season. While they hailed from a wide variety of locales, four of the top ten have roots in one small African nation, South Sudan (population 10 million). Wracked by violence since gaining independence in 2011, life in South Sudan is a far cry from the world of high fashion. Thousands have fled the country, with many seeking a new life via the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, where more than half of the 280,000 inhabitants are South Sudanese. Rejoice Chuol grew up in the camp and was even ‘discovered’ there by a Canadian scout.
Agel Akol
- Nationality: South Sudanese/Canadian
- Agency: ONE management
- IG Handle: agellyva
- IG Followers: 2.2K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 38
- Opened/Closed: 0/1
Rejoice Chuol
- Nationality: South Sudanese
- Agency: Muse management
- IG Handle: rejoicechuol
- IG Followers: 8.4K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 35
Awar Odhiang
- Nationality:Canadian
- Agency: Ford models
- IG Handle: awarodhiang
- IG Followers: 14.4K
- FW24 Shows Walked:33
- Opened/Closed: 1/1
Lulu Tenney
- Nationality: American
- Agency: Lumien Creative
- IG Handle: lulutenney
- IG Followers: 54.9K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 33
- Opened/Closed: 2/3
Achol Ayor
- Nationality: South Sudanese
- Agency: Women management
- IG Handle: acholayor
- IG Followers: 15.1K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 32
- Opened/Closed: 0/1
Diane Chiu
- Nationality: Canadian
- Agency:Ford Models
- IG Handle: dianechiuu
- IG Followers: 8.8K
- FW23 Shows Walked: 32
- Opened/Closed: 1/0
Luiza Perote
- Nationality: Brazilian
- Agency: Elite New York City
- IG Handle:luizaperotee
- IG Followers: 5.4K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 32
- Opened/Closed: 2/0
Nyaduola Gabriel
- Nationality: South Sudanese
- Agency: The Industry
- IG Handle: duop_nyaduola
- IG Followers: 6.5K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 32
Sara Caballero
- Nationality: Chilean/Spanish
- Agency: Society management
- IG Handle: saaracaballero
- IG Followers: 5.7K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 32
- Opened/Closed: 1/2
Sascha Rajasalu
- Nationality: Swedish/Estonian
- Agency: Next New York
- IG Handle: sascha_alexandra
- IG Followers: 3.8K
- FW24 Shows Walked: 32
- Opened/Closed: 1/0