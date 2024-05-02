FW24 Season: Models who walked the most runways

Several sought-after models walked in more than thirty runway shows during the Fall/Winter 24 ready-to-wear season. While they hailed from a wide variety of locales, four of the top ten have roots in one small African nation, South Sudan (population 10 million). Wracked by violence since gaining independence in 2011, life in South Sudan is a far cry from the world of high fashion. Thousands have fled the country, with many seeking a new life via the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, where more than half of the 280,000 inhabitants are South Sudanese. Rejoice Chuol grew up in the camp and was even ‘discovered’ there by a Canadian scout.

Agel Akol

Agel Akol in Miu Miu FW24 Credits: Miu Miu FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese/Canadian

Agency: ONE management

IG Handle: agellyva

IG Followers: 2.2K

FW24 Shows Walked: 38

Opened/Closed: 0/1

Rejoice Chuol

Rejoice Chuoi in Mugler FW24 Credits: Mugler FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Muse management

IG Handle: rejoicechuol

IG Followers: 8.4K

FW24 Shows Walked: 35

Awar Odhiang

Awar Odhiang in Chanel FW24 Credits: Chanel FW24/ ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality:Canadian

Agency: Ford models

IG Handle: awarodhiang

IG Followers: 14.4K

FW24 Shows Walked:33

Opened/Closed: 1/1

Lulu Tenney

Lulu Tenney in Coperni FW24 Credits: Coperni FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: American

Agency: Lumien Creative

IG Handle: lulutenney

IG Followers: 54.9K

FW24 Shows Walked: 33

Opened/Closed: 2/3

Achol Ayor

Achol Ayor in Valentino FW24 Credits: Valentino FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Women management

IG Handle: acholayor

IG Followers: 15.1K

FW24 Shows Walked: 32

Opened/Closed: 0/1

Diane Chiu

Diane Chu in Victoria Beckham FW24 Credits: Victoria Beckham FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency:Ford Models

IG Handle: dianechiuu

IG Followers: 8.8K

FW23 Shows Walked: 32

Opened/Closed: 1/0

Luiza Perote

Luiza Perote in Sacai FW24 Credits: Sacai FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Brazilian

Agency: Elite New York City

IG Handle:luizaperotee

IG Followers: 5.4K

FW24 Shows Walked: 32

Opened/Closed: 2/0

Nyaduola Gabriel

Nyaduola Gabriel in Ann Demeulemeester FW24 Credits: Ann Demeulemeester FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: The Industry

IG Handle: duop_nyaduola

IG Followers: 6.5K

FW24 Shows Walked: 32

Sara Caballero

Sara Caballero in Stella Mccartney FW24 Credits: Stella Mccartney FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Chilean/Spanish

Agency: Society management

IG Handle: saaracaballero

IG Followers: 5.7K

FW24 Shows Walked: 32

Opened/Closed: 1/2

Sascha Rajasalu

Sascha Rajasalu in Hermès FW24 Credits: Hermès FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Swedish/Estonian

Agency: Next New York

IG Handle: sascha_alexandra

IG Followers: 3.8K

FW24 Shows Walked: 32