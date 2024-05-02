 
  • FW24 Season: Models who walked the most runways

FW24 Season: Models who walked the most runways

By Jayne Mountford

Models who walked the most FW24 runways Credits: Demeulemeester, Miu Miu, Sacai FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Several sought-after models walked in more than thirty runway shows during the Fall/Winter 24 ready-to-wear season. While they hailed from a wide variety of locales, four of the top ten have roots in one small African nation, South Sudan (population 10 million). Wracked by violence since gaining independence in 2011, life in South Sudan is a far cry from the world of high fashion. Thousands have fled the country, with many seeking a new life via the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, where more than half of the 280,000 inhabitants are South Sudanese. Rejoice Chuol grew up in the camp and was even ‘discovered’ there by a Canadian scout.

Agel Akol

Agel Akol in Miu Miu FW24 Credits: Miu Miu FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: South Sudanese/Canadian
  • Agency: ONE management
  • IG Handle: agellyva
  • IG Followers: 2.2K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 38
  • Opened/Closed: 0/1

Rejoice Chuol

Rejoice Chuoi in Mugler FW24 Credits: Mugler FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: South Sudanese
  • Agency: Muse management
  • IG Handle: rejoicechuol
  • IG Followers: 8.4K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 35

Awar Odhiang

Awar Odhiang in Chanel FW24 Credits: Chanel FW24/ ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality:Canadian
  • Agency: Ford models
  • IG Handle: awarodhiang
  • IG Followers: 14.4K
  • FW24 Shows Walked:33
  • Opened/Closed: 1/1

Lulu Tenney

Lulu Tenney in Coperni FW24 Credits: Coperni FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: American
  • Agency: Lumien Creative
  • IG Handle: lulutenney
  • IG Followers: 54.9K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 33
  • Opened/Closed: 2/3

Achol Ayor

Achol Ayor in Valentino FW24 Credits: Valentino FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: South Sudanese
  • Agency: Women management
  • IG Handle: acholayor
  • IG Followers: 15.1K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 32
  • Opened/Closed: 0/1

Diane Chiu

Diane Chu in Victoria Beckham FW24 Credits: Victoria Beckham FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: Canadian
  • Agency:Ford Models
  • IG Handle: dianechiuu
  • IG Followers: 8.8K
  • FW23 Shows Walked: 32
  • Opened/Closed: 1/0

Luiza Perote

Luiza Perote in Sacai FW24 Credits: Sacai FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: Brazilian
  • Agency: Elite New York City
  • IG Handle:luizaperotee
  • IG Followers: 5.4K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 32
  • Opened/Closed: 2/0

Nyaduola Gabriel

Nyaduola Gabriel in Ann Demeulemeester FW24 Credits: Ann Demeulemeester FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: South Sudanese
  • Agency: The Industry
  • IG Handle: duop_nyaduola
  • IG Followers: 6.5K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 32

Sara Caballero

Sara Caballero in Stella Mccartney FW24 Credits: Stella Mccartney FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: Chilean/Spanish
  • Agency: Society management
  • IG Handle: saaracaballero
  • IG Followers: 5.7K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 32
  • Opened/Closed: 1/2

Sascha Rajasalu

Sascha Rajasalu in Hermès FW24 Credits: Hermès FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
  • Nationality: Swedish/Estonian
  • Agency: Next New York
  • IG Handle: sascha_alexandra
  • IG Followers: 3.8K
  • FW24 Shows Walked: 32
  • Opened/Closed: 1/0
