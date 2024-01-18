FW24 Women’s Buyer’s Guide: seven not-to-miss key items
In 1985, Donna Karan introduced the world to ‘Seven Easy Pieces;’ which, for that first season, consisted of, a bodysuit, a tailored jacket, a cashmere sweater, a dress, a leather jacket, a wrap skirt and a white shirt. In the middle of the most overblown, overindulgent decade of the twentieth century, the idea of a pared-down wardrobe of essential items, was a breath of fresh air.
Today, 39 years later, in a consumer environment filled with a bewildering array of choices, it’s a concept worth revisiting for store buyers and merchandisers alike.
Late last year, Phoebe Philo emerged from a six-year hiatus with a similar approach to that of Karan’s. Backed by LVMH, she delivered an eponymous capsule collection in two drops, most of which sold out almost immediately. As reported by FashionUnited.com, the brand’s proposition was, “a contained, seasonless offer, focused on high-quality materials and craftsmanship, and designs that maintain relevance over time.”
We are just weeks away from the FW24 ready-to-wear runway season. New York Fashion Week starts February 9, 2024, followed by London and Milan, ending almost a month later in Paris, on March 5, 2024. Loosely based on the idea of an offering of essential key items, here is a buyer’s guide for the ready-to-wear FW24 season.
1. Overcoat
A wool coat is a perennial winter essential. For FW24, coats tend to be textured, for instance, in tweed or a plaid. The silhouette might have a classic trench style or with detailed embellishment, especially fringe. Floor sweeping lengths emerge.
2. Statement puffer coat
Statement puffer coats in a variety of shapes and sizes are FW24 key items. They can be short or long, with or without details and with a matte or shiny surface. The idea is to create a day into night look.
3. Knit dress
Knit dresses are slightly off-kilter this season, asymmetric hemlines are particularly popular. In a season where somber tones dominate; a pop of bright red is welcome here.
4. Midi skirt
After the success of last year’s mini-skirts, hemlines come down to mid-calf length. Texture is key here, and can be sequined, tweed or chintz. Waistbands can be high or even omitted altogether. Other details include pleats and slits.
5. Cable knit sweater
Chunky sweater knits continue to rise in popularity. Re-worked cable knits with embellishment look fresh. They can be cropped or longer, with or without a turtleneck.
6. Velvet pant suit
In a season where texture and detailing prevail, there is nothing chicer than a velvet pant suit.
7. Leather or pleather pants
A pair of leather or pleather pants is a FW24 essential. The silhouette ranges from skinny to wide legged. They can be presented in a clean style or even with moto details.