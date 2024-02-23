FW24: Young Talents at the MFW Fashion Hub

Milan Fashion Week inaugurated a new edition of its Fashion Hub on Monday, which serves as a meeting place and a training space, a forge for innovative projects and talents, open to the public and the city of Milan. The project is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency (Agenzia Ice). The venue, hosting various emerging brands, will remain open until Sunday, February 25, at Palazzo Giureconsulti.

Escvdo Credits: National Chamber of Italian Fashion

Specifically, among the projects hosted by the Fashion Hub will be Designers for the Planet, now in its eighth edition, MFW Forward, and the educational projects that will unfold in a programme of educational talks.

The Designers for the Planet project involves 8 brands that take various sustainability factors into consideration in the creation and production of their collections. The designers participating in the project were selected by a technical jury, chaired by Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI). The 8 emerging brands selected for the FW24 edition of the event are: 0331, Defaïence, āim/Handmadeinitaly, Eliels, Escvdo, Gams Note, Pīferi, and Via Piave 33.

The MFW Forward project involves brands that primarily focus on research, innovation, and experimentation, blending these aspects with new trends and cultural shifts. The brands presenting their collections at this edition, who will rotate throughout the duration of the fashion week, are six: Almond Oct, Amato Daniele, DassùYAmoroso, Francesco Murano, Pairi Daeza, San Andrès Milano, Sake, Salvatore Vignola, and Victor-Hart.

The programme on Sunday, February 25 will be curated by Cittàdellarte – Fondazione Pistoletto Onlus, presenting Fashion to Reconnect, inspired by Michelangelo Pistoletto's new dynamic equilibrium of the Third Paradise and proposing clothes and fashion items as works of art that become tools to foster awareness in moving towards responsible social change.

Designers, entrepreneurs, brands, and artists reconnect with nature to create a harmonious relationship, where the selection of materials, processes, and the very perception of creation become the drivers of a virtuous transformation in the world of fashion.

Gams Note Credits: National Chamber of Italian Fashion

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and edit from Italian into English: Veerle Versteeg.