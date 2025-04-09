FW25 runway trend: Oversized sweaters offer proportion play

Proportion play was a major fw25 runway trend with many designers showing oversized silhouettes, including sweaters. It is a comforting style for consumers to adopt in uncertain times. Its cozy but chic sensibility offers a Scandinavian hygge attitude. Here are ten of the best.
Acne Studios: designer, Jonny Johansson
Look 66: a mohair sweater with a Nordic pattern in shades of beige and grey. The sleeves had a puff detail.
Alainpaul
Look 47: a cotton knit sweater in wheat-colored hues had dance tights knotted into oversized stitches.
Anteprima
Look 23: a mohair sweater with a crew neck and raglan sleeves had a fair isle pattern in purple and grey
Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo
Look 66: an oversized crew neck knit sweater with an intricate ochre, green and brown paisley intarsia pattern
J. Salinas
Look 41: a dark red oversized sweater in a cable knit with ruffles.
Véronique Leroy
Look 53: a black and cream intarsia cropped knit sweater with oversized marled knit turtle neck, hem and cuffs.
Moschino: designer, Adrian Appiolaza
Look 28: a Nordic snowflake patterned sweater with teal, burgundy and ochre elements on a bright a pink background
Philipp Plein
Look 59: a pink and white crew neck sweater with whimsical decal and blue zig zag pattern.
Romeo Hunter
Look 22: a cream-colored cable knit crew neck sweater under a second layer with a broad black and white trim.
Simkhai
Look 29: a white cable knit sweater with a turtle neck and ragged cuffs and hem