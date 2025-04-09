 
  FW25 runway trend: Oversized sweaters offer proportion play

FW25 runway trend: Oversized sweaters offer proportion play

By Jayne Mountford

FW25 Trend: Oversized Sweaters Credits: FW25 Trend: Oversized Sweaters©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Proportion play was a major fw25 runway trend with many designers showing oversized silhouettes, including sweaters. It is a comforting style for consumers to adopt in uncertain times. Its cozy but chic sensibility offers a Scandinavian hygge attitude. Here are ten of the best.

Acne Studios: designer, Jonny Johansson

Acne fw25 Credits: Acne fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 66: a mohair sweater with a Nordic pattern in shades of beige and grey. The sleeves had a puff detail.

Alainpaul

Alainpaul fw25 Credits: Alainpaul fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 47: a cotton knit sweater in wheat-colored hues had dance tights knotted into oversized stitches.

Anteprima

Anteprima fw25 Credits: Anteprima fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 23: a mohair sweater with a crew neck and raglan sleeves had a fair isle pattern in purple and grey

Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Etro fw25 Credits: Etro fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 66: an oversized crew neck knit sweater with an intricate ochre, green and brown paisley intarsia pattern J. Salinas
J. Salinas fw25 Credits: J. Salinas fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 41: a dark red oversized sweater in a cable knit with ruffles.

Véronique Leroy

Véronique Leroy fw25 Credits: Véronique Leroy fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 53: a black and cream intarsia cropped knit sweater with oversized marled knit turtle neck, hem and cuffs.

Moschino: designer, Adrian Appiolaza

Moschino fw25 Credits: Moschino fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 28: a Nordic snowflake patterned sweater with teal, burgundy and ochre elements on a bright a pink background

Philipp Plein

Philipp Plein fw25 Credits: Philipp Plein fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 59: a pink and white crew neck sweater with whimsical decal and blue zig zag pattern.

Romeo Hunter

Romeo Hunter fw25 Credits: Romeo Hunter fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 22: a cream-colored cable knit crew neck sweater under a second layer with a broad black and white trim.

Simkhai

Simkhai fw25 Credits: Simkhai fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 29: a white cable knit sweater with a turtle neck and ragged cuffs and hem
