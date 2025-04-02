FW25 top accessory: Ties and neck scarves
When the fw25 runway season ended mid-March it became clear that when it came to neckwear, two specific types stood out from the crowd, menswear-inspired ties and fancy neck scarves. Women wearing a traditionally male accessory like a tie can be traced back to the nineteenth century and is thought to symbolize empowerment and confidence. The New York Times fashion critic. Vanessa Friedman traced the current obsession partly to the Saint Laurent women’s show in September 2023, in which designer Anthony Vaccarello featured a plethora of suits and ties inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s own style in the 1980s. On the hand, there is little more feminine than wearing a scarf at the neck, especially when tied in a pussy bow. It’s a style historically associated with women asserting themselves in professional spaces. For instance, during the 2024 presidential campaign, Kamala Harris wore them signalling her trailblazing role in politics. Clearly playing with gender norms has become an integral part of the current fashion landscape. Here are ten strong neckwear choices from the fw25 season.
Dsquared2: designers, Dean and Dan CatenA long menswear tie with a micro foulard print on a brown background
Emporio ArmaniA black velvet pussy bow was shown with a detached white collar
Sergio HudsonA red leather menswear tie with a matching shirt
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’An extra long menswear tie with a gold foulard print including the Westwood logo on a navy background
Moschino: designer Adrian AppiolazaA menswear tie with matching shirt in a whimsical pink and green print on a black background.
TagliatoreA burgundy silk scarf with a cream geometric print knotted at the neck over a white turtleneck.
Thom BrowneA repp menswear tie in diagonal black, white and red stripes with a silver tie pin
Vivetta PontiA pale blue satin neck scarf with a pussy bow and ‘manicured hands’
Louis Vuitton: designer, Nicolas GhesquièreA beige chiffon scarf with a black abstract design double knotted at the neck and a silver chain necklace.
Jane WadeA loosely tied blue and white striped tie with a matching shirt and turtle neck with a double silver tie pin.
