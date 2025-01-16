FW25 women’s buyer’s guide: Nine not-to-be-missed key items

The fw25 ready-to-wear collections from ‘the big four’ cities are set to kick off in New York on February 6, 2025. Looking ahead to the forthcoming season, it is becoming apparent that ‘Cocooning’ will be a key word, with cozy sweater knits and fleece-lined parkas. High necklines and long lengths for dresses and skirts look fresh. After several seasons focused on body-conscious stylings, look for a return to volume in several categories including blouses, pants and skirts. Layering will also feature in both outerwear and dresses. We have not yet seen the end of the ‘quiet luxury’ trend arc and this is reflected in the season’s major color palette of cream, beige, caramel, chocolate and other neutral tones. Here are nine not-to-be-missed key items to look out for.

1. Coat/Scarf Combination

Chloé fw24 Credits: Chloé fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

MSGM fw24 Credits: MSGM fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

2. Parka

N21 fw24 Credits: N21 fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rabanne fw24 Credits: Rabanne fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

3. Caped Dress

16Arlington fw24 Credits: 16Arlington fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ralph Lauren fw24 Credits: Ralph Lauren fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Brandon Maxwell fw24 Credits: Brandon Maxwell fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

4. Deep Vee Henley

Credits: Acne Studios fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Chloé fw24 Credits: Chloé fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

5. Blouse with Volume

Dolce & Gabbana fw24 Credits: Dolce & Gabbana fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Carven fw24 Credits: Carven fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

6. Fringed Sweater

Isabel Marant fw24 Credits: Isabel Marant fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sacai fw24 Credits: Sacai fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

7. Novelty Sweater

Coach fw24 Credits: Coach fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kolor fw24 Credits: Kolor fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

8. Relaxed Trouser

Zimmermann fw24 Credits: Zimmermann fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tommy Hilfiger fw24 Credits: Tommy Hilfiger fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

9. Mid-Length Full Skirt

16Arlington fw24 Credits: 16Arlington fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dawei fw24 Credits: Dawei fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tommy Hilfiger fw24 Credits: Tommy Hilfiger fw24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Already trending with influencers, long wool coats with attached scarves look likely to be seen on many runways during the fw25 season. This style cocoons the wearer and is both practical and stylish. As seen at Chloé fw24 and MSGM fw24Inspired by the iconic British brand, Barbour, look for variations on the classic parka. Mostly, this garment will have a water-resistant shell with utility details and a cozy lining such as fleece or faux fur. The recent trend has been to style the parka, not only with more obvious casual pieces but also over evening looks too. As seen at N 21 ss25 and Rabanne fw25A cape adds an extra element of interest to a minimal style of dress. The cape can be either built in or merchandised as a separate piece. Fabrics could include ribbed knits and stretch jersey As seen at 16Arlington ss25, Brandon Maxwell fw25 and Ralph Lauren fw24An exception to the volume rule is the deep vee henley or bodysuit, which look likely to be one of the season’s most popular knits. Mostly rendered in ribbed or plain lightweight jersey, look for a variety of plackets, with or without buttons and/or snaps. As seen at Chloé fw24 and Acne Studios fw24Woven blouses take on bigger volumes, with structured shapes and puffy sleeves. Fabric manipulations will include folding and draping. As we have seen in other classifications, there is interest at the neckline with large pussy bows and intricate collars. As seen at Dolce & Gabbana fw24 and Carven fw24.Oversized chunky knit sweaters have been trending for a few winter seasons and fw25 is no exception. Look for sweaters heavily embellished with fringing, which remains the most popular form of embellishment. As seen at Isabel Marant fw24 and Sacai fw24Look out for playful animal motifs on sweaters. These include intarsia knits, embroideries and other placements, on a variety of styles like thick ribs and fair isles. As seen at Coach fw24 and Kolor fw24Expect to see the return of a classic pant style, the pleated-front relaxed trouser. It will be rendered in a variety of fabrics, from blue denim and wide wale corduroy to plaid and wool. As seen at Zimmermann fw24 and Tommy Hilfiger fw24Mid-length skirts with pleats or gathering at the waist are a key item for fw25. Fabrics will include lightweight wool, tweed and even faux leather. As seen at Tommy Hilfiger fw24, 16Arlington fw24 and Dawei fw24