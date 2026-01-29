FW26 accessories trend predictions: Big faux fur, multi-belt styling and more

Business in the global accessory markets is booming, namely in handbags, belts, scarves, hats and jewelry. Several factors are pushing these categories upwards. These include the expansion of e-commerce and the impact of social media and influencer culture. Accessories are benefiting disproportionately because they are less expensive than full outfits and deliver high emotional ROI per dollar.

For FW26 expect to see statement-driven design in the accessory categories. Faux fur textures, oversized shawls, and layered multi-belt styling create volume, movement, and visual impact.

Big faux fur

The shift towards faux fur continues to accelerate. From September 2026, the CFDA will no longer permit animal fur at any shows on the official NYFW schedule, bringing New York into alignment with London and Copenhagen. At the same time, the market is well supplied with advanced, plant-based faux fur alternatives that closely replicate the look and hand feel of real fur. For FW26 look for oversized faux fur hats including trapper styles, wraps, stoles and bags.

Cold-weather woolens

Look for a surge in thick woolen knits with a hand-crafted look, hats, gloves and legwarmers. They evoke warmth and safety, which resonates in uncertain times. Hand-knit looking pieces often tie back to sustainability stories. In 2026, ‘value’ isn’t just price — it’s durability and ethical production.

Oversized shawls and scarves

Oversized scarves and shawls function almost like wearable blankets. In an era of ongoing uncertainty (economic, political, climate), consumers are gravitating toward pieces that feel protective. They can double as a travel essential. Wool, cashmere blends, alpaca, and recycled fibers reinforce the idea of a long-term wardrobe staple rather than a one-season trend.

Multi-belt and wrapped belt styling

A cinched waist is a key element of the FW26 silhouette making belts an important accessory for the season. Single belts are long enough to be wrapped around the waist twice. Both mismatched and coordinated sets are emerging as key styling strategies, signaling a shift toward maximalist accessorizing that encourages creativity and personalization. Key Components - Double stacked / Alternating sizes / Chain attachments

Maximal embellishment

Accessories like gloves get decorated with stone embellishment. Colorful stone brooches are used in multiples to create maximum surface interest.

Small bags with polish

Look for small bags this fall, either handheld or with a shoulder strap, or both. Leathers are treated, polished to a high shine or given a sophisticated ombré effect.

