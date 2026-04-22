FW26 Handbags: satchels from Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel and more

Handbags are often a brand's primary revenue driver, offering higher profit margins than clothing and reaching a much wider audience. Because of this, they are essential for steering seasonal collections and boosting overall sales. This importance was reflected on the FW26 runways, where designers showcased a wide variety of satchels, ranging from relaxed, slouchy hobos to more structured silhouettes with straps.

Hobos

Designers used suede and softer types of leather in fresh colors for slouchy forms with updated detailing.

Diesel FW26 by Glenn Martens

Credits: Diesel clp F26 122 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The slouchy Diesel D-One in weathered brown leather featured dangling straps with multiple brass buckles and studs.

Elisabetta Franchi FW26

Credits: Elisabetta Franchi clp F26 080 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Boulevard’ hobo-style bag in black dollar-grain calf leather with a tubular top handle had a strap closure and gold-tone metal logo on the front.

Eckhaus Latta FW26

Credits: Eckhaus Latta clp F26 029 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A yellow suede hobo bag with a strap accented with several silver-toned rivets.

Hermès FW 26 by Nadège Vanhee

Credits: Hermes clp F26 062 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A mustard yellow leather hobo bag with a unique metal clasp detail hanging from a central leather strap.

Shoulder bags

Fendi reintroduced their ‘90’s favorite the ‘Baguette’ with fresh details. Color for FW26 will be far-reaching, ranging from neutral black, brown and camel to a shade of bright grass green.

Fendi FW26 by Maria Grazia Chiuri

Credits: Fendi clp F26 121 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A Fendi ‘Baguette’ bag in camel leather with an intricate whipstitch detailing along the edges and a matching woven FF logo buckle.

Marni FW26 by Meryll Rogge

Credits: Marni clp F26 080 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An elongated bag with a brown textured leather body and a contrasting orange top flap with long dual straps.

Prada FW26 by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons

Credits: Prada clp F26 082 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A bright green crocodile-embossed leather shoulder bag with a gold stamped logo.

Boss FW26

Credits: Boss clp F26 094 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black lambskin satchel with a curved topline and a thick adjustable shoulder strap.

Handheld bags

Designers showed ‘ladylike’ handbags, often shown in exotic skins or very fine lambskins. Trapezoid shapes were popular on the runways this season in keeping with the geometric trend.

Ferrari FW26 by Rocco Iannone

Credits: Ferrari clp F26 084 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A handheld bag in burgundy leather with a polished silver-toned metal top handle.

Michael Kors FW26

Credits: Kors clp F26 090 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A geometric trapezoidal shaped bag in sleek, polished calf leather with top handles.

Mugler FW26 by Miguel Castro Freitas

Credits: Mugler clp F26 105 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A croc-embossed leather bag in an angular design with top handles.

No.21 FW26 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua

No.21 FW26 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A pink leather bag features a slouchy body with a structured top flap and a buckled strap.

Tods FW26 by Matteo Tamburini

Credits: Tods clp F26 082 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A bag made of soft calf leather in a honey yellow color with a wrap-around buckled belt strap and a gold-toned metal "T" clasp.

Boxy shaped bags

‘Boxy’ east-west satchels were plentiful this season. Their shape was in keeping with this year’s geometric trend.

Advisry by Keith Herron

Credits: Advisry clp F26 049 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A leather tote in a black and white geo print with a circular front pocket, side pockets, a top zip with a tassel and tubular handles.

Hermès FW26 by Nadège Vanhee

Credits: Hermès clp F26 090 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A lime green suede mini ‘Plume’ bag with double top handles, a top zip and silver-toned hardware.

Mithridate FW26 by Daniel Fletcher

Credits: Mithridate clp F26 072 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A blue leather double top-handled bag with front pockets and buckle and tassel details.

Akris FW26 by Albert Kriemler

Credits: Akris clp F26 127 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Akris small green leather ‘Alice’ bag with a textured flap and a top handle.

Satchels with a long strap

Arguably the most practical of the satchels as they can be worn as a crossbody, every big design house showed one with a long strap. Matthieu Blazy got creative with the classic Chanel bag, while the TV show, ‘Love Story’ introduced a whole new generation to the Calvin Klein brand.

Balenciaga FW26 by Pierpaolo Piccioli

Credits: Balenciaga clp F26 128 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The double-flap ‘George’ bag in brown lambskin featured a sculptural silhouette with a gold-toned rectangular ‘double B’ logo clasp.

Calvin Klein FW26 by Veronica Leoni

Credits: Calvin Klein clp PO F26 010 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A brown leather bag with a rectangular gold toned metal clasp and a long strap.

Chanel FW26 by Matthieu Blazy

Credits: Chanel clp F26 114 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A unique bag incorporating the "Mademoiselle" turnlock and the flat-link "bijoux" chain of the 2.55 with the interlocking "CC" closure of the 11.12 and the leather-intertwined chain of the Classic Flap.

Miu Miu FW26 by Miucca Prada

Credits: Miu Miu clp F26 081 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A saddle-bag silhouette in a brown, distressed leather finish with a prominent gold-tone buckle and a long, thin adjustable leather strap.