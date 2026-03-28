FW26 trend: Designers use the peplum for a cculpted silhouette
The peplum made a strong return to the FW26 runways, reflecting fashion’s current interest in sculpted waistlines and controlled volume around the hips. Rather than the ruffled, overtly feminine versions associated with the 2010s, this season’s interpretations felt sharper and more architectural, often integrated into tailoring or streamlined dresses.
Jonathan Anderson mined the archives at Dior reinventing the iconic ‘Bar’ jacket updating the house’s classic cinched-waist tailoring with a fresh, sculptural edge. Overall, the FW26 peplum reflects a wider runway shift toward defined waists and expressive proportions, where designers sculpt the midsection to create shape and dynamism within modern tailoring, underscoring the season’s embrace of movement and volume.
Here are ten examples from the FW 26 runways of New York and Europe.
Ashlyn FW26
Look 17: a monochromatic red outfit consisting of a long-sleeved turtleneck top with a peplum hem paired with a heavily fringed maxi skirt.
CFCL FW26 by Yusuke Takahashi
Look 27: A peplum-style zip-up jersey knit jacket paired with a matching flared skirt in a muted, neutral tone.
Christian Dior FW26 by Jonathan Anderson
Look 7: a shrunken, cropped ‘Bar’ jacket with a peplum and candied almond-colored mini skirt rendered in ‘baby soft’ shearling.
Tolu Coker FW26
Look 7: a structured, strapless peplum top in a grey hue with coordinating voluminous trousers.
Florentina Leitner FW26
Look 2: an asymmetric, one-shoulder white top with a voluminous ruffled peplum and a bow detail on the shoulder and tan-colored wide-legged sweatpants
McQueen by Seán McGirr
Look 31: a sleeveless peplum-style top made from pistachio wallpaper floral silk mikado, with bugle bead embroidery, and matching high-waisted shorts
Nanushka FW26 by Sandra Sándor
Look 26: a black satin camisole top with a dramatic asymmetrical fringed hem and matching wide-leg pants.
Roksanda FW26
Look 16: A sleeveless black peplum top in crushed black leather with oversized, black wide-leg trousers
Stella McCartney FW26
Look 31: a cobalt blue dress with a mid-length pencil skirt in a white star print and a voluminous peplum-style ruffle at the hips.
Vivetta FW26
Look 5: a structured navy-blue peplum top with oversized white puff sleeves and large bow details, paired with matching wide-leg trouse