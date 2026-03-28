FW26 trend: Designers use the peplum for a cculpted silhouette

The peplum made a strong return to the FW26 runways, reflecting fashion’s current interest in sculpted waistlines and controlled volume around the hips. Rather than the ruffled, overtly feminine versions associated with the 2010s, this season’s interpretations felt sharper and more architectural, often integrated into tailoring or streamlined dresses.

Jonathan Anderson mined the archives at Dior reinventing the iconic ‘Bar’ jacket updating the house’s classic cinched-waist tailoring with a fresh, sculptural edge. Overall, the FW26 peplum reflects a wider runway shift toward defined waists and expressive proportions, where designers sculpt the midsection to create shape and dynamism within modern tailoring, underscoring the season’s embrace of movement and volume.

Here are ten examples from the FW 26 runways of New York and Europe.

Ashlyn FW26

Credits: Ashlyn F26 017 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 17: a monochromatic red outfit consisting of a long-sleeved turtleneck top with a peplum hem paired with a heavily fringed maxi skirt.

CFCL FW26 by Yusuke Takahashi

Credits: Cfcl F26 027 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 27: A peplum-style zip-up jersey knit jacket paired with a matching flared skirt in a muted, neutral tone.

Christian Dior FW26 by Jonathan Anderson

Credits: Christian Dior F26 007 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a shrunken, cropped ‘Bar’ jacket with a peplum and candied almond-colored mini skirt rendered in ‘baby soft’ shearling.

Tolu Coker FW26

Credits: Tolu Coker F26 007 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 7: a structured, strapless peplum top in a grey hue with coordinating voluminous trousers.

Florentina Leitner FW26

Credits: Leitner PO F26 002 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: an asymmetric, one-shoulder white top with a voluminous ruffled peplum and a bow detail on the shoulder and tan-colored wide-legged sweatpants

McQueen by Seán McGirr

Credits: McQueen PO F26 031 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 31: a sleeveless peplum-style top made from pistachio wallpaper floral silk mikado, with bugle bead embroidery, and matching high-waisted shorts

Nanushka FW26 by Sandra Sándor

Credits: Nanushka PO F26 026 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 26: a black satin camisole top with a dramatic asymmetrical fringed hem and matching wide-leg pants.

Roksanda FW26

Credits: Roksanda PO F26 016 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 16: A sleeveless black peplum top in crushed black leather with oversized, black wide-leg trousers

Stella McCartney FW26

Credits: Stella McCartney F26 031 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 31: a cobalt blue dress with a mid-length pencil skirt in a white star print and a voluminous peplum-style ruffle at the hips.

Vivetta FW26

Credits: Vivetta F26 005 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 5: a structured navy-blue peplum top with oversized white puff sleeves and large bow details, paired with matching wide-leg trouse