FW26 Trend: Military parade jackets, Khaite, Etro, Balmain and more
Building on the presence of military-inspired silhouettes in Pre-Fall 26, this direction strengthens into a key statement for FW26, merging decorative tailoring with a sense of authority and heritage. Structured shapes and the ornate detailing of ‘Napoleonic’ jackets align with the shift toward more expressive dressing, while remaining versatile for both day and evening wear.
George Keburia FW26
Showing for the third time at London Fashion Week, George Keburia reinforced his signature ‘militaria’ aesthetic, exploring “theatrical femininity” through the reinterpretation of vintage tailoring and ceremonial military codes in a modern context.
A black hussar-style military jacket featuring multiple horizontal rows of gold braiding and gold braid on the cuffs. Faux poodle fur trim on the high collar and cuffs.
A vibrant blue hussar-inspired jacket featuring silver braiding and multiple button closures, paired with a matching fur-trimmed piece.
A cropped jacket features characteristic hussar detailing, including horizontal black braided frogging, ornate silver-tone buttons, and a high velvet-trimmed stand collar.
Here are more jackets from the FW26 runway collections that reflect the current trend of modern takes on ceremonial military attire.
Balmain FW26 by Antonin Tron
A structured, cropped, pilot-inspired jacket in black with a high collar, shoulder epaulettes, and large gold-tone crest buttons over a deep scooped front tee-shirt
Demeulemeester FW26 by Stefano Gallici
A dark blue DB military-style velvet jacket with silver buttons and gold braid on the cuffs, with an oversized cream-colored shearling collar layered over a white lace top with tiered ruffles and extended lace cuffs.
Elisabetta Franchi FW26
A navy-blue peplum jacket features a high stand-up collar, gold button fastenings, and a distinctive pleated peplum detailing at the waist.
Etro FW26 by Marco De Vincenzo
A black, collarless crepe wool military jacket with structured shoulders and single-breasted gold-tone dome buttons, worn underneath is a dark brown and burgundy silk top featuring intricate, multi-colored prints of tassels, chains, and golden heraldic details.
Sinead Gorey FW26
A cropped denim jacket with military-inspired details, a standing collar and prominent silver-tone embossed button accents along the front and cuffs in a "Napoleon" or hussar-style design.
Khaite FW26 by Catherine Holstein
A black wool military-inspired cropped jacket featuring prominent gold rope-detailing across the chest
Kim Shui FW26
A reimagined Tang-style jacket in a moss green jacquard with decorative closures and a red and black oversized faux fur trim
Oscar Ouyang FW26
A cream-colored, textured sleeveless gilet featuring hand-applied embroidered embellishments arranged in horizontal patterns and an oversized, faux fur trapper hat with long, braided tassels.
Zadig & Voltaire FW26
A light-wash denim blazer with structured shoulders, stand up collar, and silver-tone buttons along the front and cuffs, and a long, skinny black ‘lavallière’ scarf featuring a white five-pointed star pattern.