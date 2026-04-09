FW26 Trend: Military parade jackets, Khaite, Etro, Balmain and more

Building on the presence of military-inspired silhouettes in Pre-Fall 26, this direction strengthens into a key statement for FW26, merging decorative tailoring with a sense of authority and heritage. Structured shapes and the ornate detailing of ‘Napoleonic’ jackets align with the shift toward more expressive dressing, while remaining versatile for both day and evening wear.

George Keburia FW26

Showing for the third time at London Fashion Week, George Keburia reinforced his signature ‘militaria’ aesthetic, exploring “theatrical femininity” through the reinterpretation of vintage tailoring and ceremonial military codes in a modern context.

Credits: George Keburia clp F26 032 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black hussar-style military jacket featuring multiple horizontal rows of gold braiding and gold braid on the cuffs. Faux poodle fur trim on the high collar and cuffs.

Credits: Keburia clp F26 038 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A vibrant blue hussar-inspired jacket featuring silver braiding and multiple button closures, paired with a matching fur-trimmed piece.

Credits: Keburia clp F26 031 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cropped jacket features characteristic hussar detailing, including horizontal black braided frogging, ornate silver-tone buttons, and a high velvet-trimmed stand collar.

Here are more jackets from the FW26 runway collections that reflect the current trend of modern takes on ceremonial military attire.

Balmain FW26 by Antonin Tron

Credits: Balmain clp F26 066 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A structured, cropped, pilot-inspired jacket in black with a high collar, shoulder epaulettes, and large gold-tone crest buttons over a deep scooped front tee-shirt

Demeulemeester FW26 by Stefano Gallici

Credits: Demeulemeester clp F26 036

A dark blue DB military-style velvet jacket with silver buttons and gold braid on the cuffs, with an oversized cream-colored shearling collar layered over a white lace top with tiered ruffles and extended lace cuffs.

Elisabetta Franchi FW26

Credits: Elisabetta Franchi clp F26 068 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A navy-blue peplum jacket features a high stand-up collar, gold button fastenings, and a distinctive pleated peplum detailing at the waist.

Etro FW26 by Marco De Vincenzo

Credits: Etro clp F26 058 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black, collarless crepe wool military jacket with structured shoulders and single-breasted gold-tone dome buttons, worn underneath is a dark brown and burgundy silk top featuring intricate, multi-colored prints of tassels, chains, and golden heraldic details.

Sinead Gorey FW26

Credits: Sinead Gorey clp F26 052 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cropped denim jacket with military-inspired details, a standing collar and prominent silver-tone embossed button accents along the front and cuffs in a "Napoleon" or hussar-style design.

Khaite FW26 by Catherine Holstein

Credits: Khaite PO F26 007 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black wool military-inspired cropped jacket featuring prominent gold rope-detailing across the chest

Kim Shui FW26

Credits: Kim Shui clp F26 041 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A reimagined Tang-style jacket in a moss green jacquard with decorative closures and a red and black oversized faux fur trim

Oscar Ouyang FW26

Credits: Ouyang F26 013a ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cream-colored, textured sleeveless gilet featuring hand-applied embroidered embellishments arranged in horizontal patterns and an oversized, faux fur trapper hat with long, braided tassels.

Zadig & Voltaire FW26

Credits: Zadig & Voltaire clp F26 075 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A light-wash denim blazer with structured shoulders, stand up collar, and silver-tone buttons along the front and cuffs, and a long, skinny black ‘lavallière’ scarf featuring a white five-pointed star pattern.