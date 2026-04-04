FW26 trend: Statement dressing, ‘80’s style from Balmain, McCartney and more
On the FW 26 runways, designers showed a renewed interest in the bold silhouettes of the 1980s, reflecting a broader shift toward statement dressing. The decade’s defining styles, jewel-toned colors, strong shoulders on blazers and blouses, and the little black dress for evening, conveying female confidence and authority. Embellishments, like bows, were similarly oversized.
These looks tap into a type of power dressing originally popularized by Thierry Mugler, Claude Montana and Azzedine Alaïa among others. By using innovative fabrics and fresh accessories, designers kept the looks modern and up-to-date.
Balmain FW26 by Antonin Tron
Look 8: a deep teal-colored, high-neck midi dress featuring long sleeves and an intricate knot and drape detailing at the waist.
Costelloe FW26 by William Costelloe
Look 30: a light brown lightweight silk turtleneck with exaggerated, structured shoulders and draped-front Irish wool tweed pants in windowpane checks, buttoned at the ankles.
Luisa Spagnoli FW26 by Nicoletta Spagnoli
Look 34: a royal blue viscose-blend satin jumpsuit with prominent, sculpted shoulders and a deep V-neck wrap front, cinched with a black belt.
Mugler FW26 by Miguel Castro Freitas
Look 16: a high-neck, long-sleeved satin blouse featuring a purple "V" shape on a magenta background with wide, architectural shoulders and high-waisted, pleated stirrup pants in taupe, cinched at the waist with a wide black leather belt.
Christian Siriano FW26Look 6: a cream-colored, wool gabardine double-breasted blazer with satin lapels and structured shoulders, paired with voluminous, pleated wide-leg pants.
Stella McCartney FW26
Look 24: a silk magenta-colored mock-neck blouse with long sleeves ending in oversized, contrasting navy blue cuffs and high-waisted navy-blue stirrup pants.
Valentino FW26 by Alessandro Michele
Look 2: a fuchsia pink jacket featuring padded shoulders, a deep, plunging V-neckline and a pleated fan style embellishment over a black lace top with a matching slim-fit, midi-length pencil skirt.
Dolce & Gabbana FW26
Look 40: a black pinstripe wool-blend one-button blazer with a heavily cinched waist over a shirt and tie and matching relaxed-fit pants.
Giada FW26 by Gabriele Colangelo
Look 19: a grey sweater featuring bold, architectural shoulders with a cream-colored, asymmetric skirt with a distinct elongated train, sheer black hose and cream-colored pumps.
No. 21 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua
Look 4: strapless knee-length black cocktail dress featuring an oversized bow that extends from the waist to the hip with black and silver spectator pumps.