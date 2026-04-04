FW26 trend: Statement dressing, ‘80’s style from Balmain, McCartney and more

On the FW 26 runways, designers showed a renewed interest in the bold silhouettes of the 1980s, reflecting a broader shift toward statement dressing. The decade’s defining styles, jewel-toned colors, strong shoulders on blazers and blouses, and the little black dress for evening, conveying female confidence and authority. Embellishments, like bows, were similarly oversized.

These looks tap into a type of power dressing originally popularized by Thierry Mugler, Claude Montana and Azzedine Alaïa among others. By using innovative fabrics and fresh accessories, designers kept the looks modern and up-to-date.

Balmain FW26 by Antonin Tron

Credits: Balmain FW26 008 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a deep teal-colored, high-neck midi dress featuring long sleeves and an intricate knot and drape detailing at the waist.

Costelloe FW26 by William Costelloe

Credits: Costelloe FW26 030 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 30: a light brown lightweight silk turtleneck with exaggerated, structured shoulders and draped-front Irish wool tweed pants in windowpane checks, buttoned at the ankles.

Luisa Spagnoli FW26 by Nicoletta Spagnoli

Credits: Luisa Spagnoli FW26 034 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 34: a royal blue viscose-blend satin jumpsuit with prominent, sculpted shoulders and a deep V-neck wrap front, cinched with a black belt.

Mugler FW26 by Miguel Castro Freitas

Credits: Mugler FW26 016 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 16: a high-neck, long-sleeved satin blouse featuring a purple "V" shape on a magenta background with wide, architectural shoulders and high-waisted, pleated stirrup pants in taupe, cinched at the waist with a wide black leather belt.

Christian Siriano FW26

Credits: Christian Siriano FW26 006 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Stella McCartney FW26

Credits: Stella McCartney FW26 024 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 6: a cream-colored, wool gabardine double-breasted blazer with satin lapels and structured shoulders, paired with voluminous, pleated wide-leg pants.

Look 24: a silk magenta-colored mock-neck blouse with long sleeves ending in oversized, contrasting navy blue cuffs and high-waisted navy-blue stirrup pants.

Valentino FW26 by Alessandro Michele

Credits: Valentino FW26 002 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: a fuchsia pink jacket featuring padded shoulders, a deep, plunging V-neckline and a pleated fan style embellishment over a black lace top with a matching slim-fit, midi-length pencil skirt.

Dolce & Gabbana FW26

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 40: a black pinstripe wool-blend one-button blazer with a heavily cinched waist over a shirt and tie and matching relaxed-fit pants.

Giada FW26 by Gabriele Colangelo

Credits: Giada PO F26 019 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 19: a grey sweater featuring bold, architectural shoulders with a cream-colored, asymmetric skirt with a distinct elongated train, sheer black hose and cream-colored pumps.

No. 21 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua

Credits: No. 21 F26 004 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 4: strapless knee-length black cocktail dress featuring an oversized bow that extends from the waist to the hip with black and silver spectator pumps.