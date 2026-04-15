FW26 Women’s denim trend report: Diesel, Dior, Balenciaga and more

The big news in denim for FW26 is the return of the slim-leg jean, signaling a shift toward more refined silhouettes in ready-to-wear. The collection features a full spectrum of washes, from light blue to deep indigo, with a continued emphasis on distressing and abrasion. Embellishments like diamante and studs remain prominent, while the trend for coordinated sets continues with new matching denim tops and bottoms.

Surface Interest

Designers employed a variety of techniques to enhance denim's visual appeal. Key methods included intricate embroidery and appliqués, alongside burnished or metallic finishes, heavy distressing, and artisanal patchworking.

Diesel FW26 by Glenn Martens

Credits: Diesel clp F26 155 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Highly distressed denim jeans with diamante studs and an integrated sheer, floor-length tulle overlay.

Christian Dior FW26 by Jonathan Anderson

Credits: Christian Dior clp F26 156 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pale blue denim jeans featuring scalloped patterns of crystal embroidery inspired by Dior’s ‘Junon’ dress of 1949.

Stella McCartney FW26

Credits: Stella McCartney clp F26 114 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Relaxed-fit patchwork denim jeans with contrasting light and medium blue washes.

Ann Demeulemeester FW26 by Stefano Gallici

Credits: Ann Demeulemeester clp F26 075 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Light blue relaxed, wide-leg denim jeans with patches and heavy distressing.

Slim Jeans

The classic five-pocket jean with a slim leg is making a comeback for the FW26 season. Channeling the early 2000s, designers showed high-waisted silhouettes and occasional ankle-zip details. This trend spans a broad spectrum of washes, from light stonewashed finishes to deep, dark indigos.

Balenciaga FW26 by Pierpaolo Piccioli

Credits: Balenciaga F26 048 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

High-waisted, slim-fit dark wash jeans with a cropped, olive-green utility-style jacket.

Gucci FW26 by Demna

Credits: Gucci F26 054 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Slim, high-waisted denim jeans in a light blue wash with a black leather turtleneck and fur stole.

7 For All Mankind FW26 by Nicola Brognano

Credits: 7 For All Mankind FW26 012 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Light blue wash jeans with ankle zips, a grey henley and black coat.

Isabel Marant FW26 by Kim Bekker

Credits: Marant F26 017 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Classic medium-wash straight-leg denim with a mid-rise fit. bright red faux fur jacket featuring a boxy silhouette and an oversized collar.

Full Leg Jeans

While slender legs were prominent, fuller silhouettes remained a staple on the FW26 runways. Designers refreshed this enduring trend by tapering the denim at the ankle, creating a more defined and contemporary shape.

AWGE FW26 by A$AP Rocky

Credits: AWGE F26 017 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Wide-leg, barrel-shaped blue jeans with structured seam details and a tapered ankle. A cropped, quarter-zip AWGE leather racing jersey.

Dolce & Gabbana FW26

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana F26 022 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dark-wash, ultra-wide-leg "puddle" jeans with distressed detailing, rips at the knees, and strategic fading and a long sleeved black satin bustier top.

Moschino F26 by Adrian Appiolaza

Credits: Moschino F26 009 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

High-waisted, light-wash denim trousers with a baggy, "balloon" leg silhouette and distinct front pleats with a blue and white vertical striped puff sleeved shirt.

Tom Ford FW26 Haider Ackermann

Credits: Tom Ford PO F26 045 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Deep blue wash denim jeans with fading at the knees, featuring a tapered or "low slung" boyfriend-style fit with cuffed hems, a black mesh top and tweed blazer

Denim-on-Denim

Designers have expanded on the classic denim-on-denim look this season, introducing an array of sophisticated, coordinated sets that go beyond the traditional jacket and jean pairing.

Conner Ives FW26

Credits: Conner Ives F26 012 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A light-wash denim jacket featuring gold frog knot embellishments and straight-leg, medium-rise pants accented with golden embroidery and trim along the pockets and side seams.

Kseniaschnaider FW26 by Ksenia & Anton Schnaider

Credits: Kseniaschnaider F26 001 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cropped bustier with horizontal paneling and seam detailing, with a matching mini-skirt and knee-high boots.

Tolu Coker FW26

Credits: Tolu Coker F26 008 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A denim jacket in a dark indigo wash with an asymmetrical zipper, dramatic pleated peplum detail, and architectural sleeves with matching wide-leg denim pants.

Zadig & Voltaire FW26

Credits: Zadig & Voltaire F26 049 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A high-neck denim jacket paired with a coordinating knee-length skirt. The skirt is detailed with intricate floral-like rhinestone and bead appliqués and a raw, frayed hem.