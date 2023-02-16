Ganni launches sportswear line, Ganni Sport

Ganni has unveiled a new sportswear line as part of the brand’s expansion into the athleisure apparel market.

Set to launch in February 2023, Ganni Sport comprises 30 high-performance sport styles, each made with recycled nylon and polyester, as stated in a press release.

It builds on the Danish brand’s already evident efforts within sportswear, following its exploration of the market through Ganni Klub and an exclusive sport capsule it dropped with Ssense.

The collection is intended as a permanent proposition, and will sit alongside Ganni’s ready-to-wear offering.

The brand said a number of styles include a microfibre construction that supports the body’s cooling system.

Its core line consists of staple pieces and signature basics, such as leggings, shorts, tops and t-shirts, each with a “Ganni twist”.

Ganni Sport. Image: Ganni

This will include retro-inspired tracksuits, cut-out dresses, mesh logo sweatshirts and leopard biking shorts, among other items.

A new iteration of the brand’s logo will also be present throughout the collection.

Speaking on the launch, Ditte Reffstrup, creative director at Ganni, expressed her excitement, noting that the activewear line had been a long time in the making.

Reffstrup continued: “I really wanted to create something that fits the many different ways we incorporate movement into our lives and make it feel super fun and versatile.

“Personally, I love playing soccer and have always loved team sports, but at the end of the day we have tried to create a collection that speaks to anyone’s passion.”